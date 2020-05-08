LiveAuctioneers Anticipates Campaign Supporting Local Auction Houses Will Generate $50,000 in Charitable Contributions For COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Announces Extension to May 31

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At midnight on April 30, 2020, LiveAuctioneers concluded its auction-house stimulus initiative and charitable campaign to benefit multiple COVID-19 relief efforts. Company CEO Phil Michaelson confirmed that an estimated $50,000 donation is expected to be made as a result of the campaign's overwhelming success. Additionally, Michaelson announced that the campaign is being extended through May 31, as LiveAuctioneers continues to experience a surge in new bidders.

Meals on Wheels badge LiveAuctioneers has already made a $20,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund. By the end of the campaign, LiveAuctioneers anticipates its total charitable contribution to COVID-19 relief will be at least $50,000. LiveAuctioneers image

"We wanted to quickly use our growing revenues from new online bidders to start helping with COVID-19 relief efforts. So in anticipation of final results, we donated $20,000 to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund last month. While the total donation will be determined when all auction-house final sales are reported, we anticipate contributing at least another $30,000 to charity," Michaelson said.

With the goal of assisting and supporting local auction houses that have been severely impacted by regulations governing public gatherings, LiveAuctioneers created a stimulus package that was in effect from mid-March through the end of April. During that period, all first purchases made by bidders who were new to LiveAuctioneers automatically generated a charitable contribution.

The program attracted more than 100,000 new bidders who placed more than $55 million in bids, with web traffic surpassing 4 million monthly visits. Additionally, the number of new buyers on LiveAuctioneers nearly doubled year-over-year, growing by 97%.

From May 1 through May 31, LiveAuctioneers will donate 15% of its proceeds from all first purchases made by bidders who are new to LiveAuctioneers exclusively to the Meals on Wheels COVID Response Fund. *Note: conditions apply.

To further support auction houses during this time, LiveAuctioneers is extending waived listing fees for any auction company's first automated, online-only auction listed on its platform, through May 31. LiveAuctioneers is also offering complimentary, custom-designed online-bidding websites as part of the package.

"The auction industry is still challenged by restrictions on gathering in person. Online bidders, and reliable mobile and web bidding technology, are critical to keeping thousands of local auction houses in business responsibly during this period," Michaelson said. "The LiveAuctioneers team is delighted to see our charity promotion result in more than $55 million in bids from new bidders who are eager to support local auction houses by bidding in their auctions from home. We look forward to welcoming more new bidders in May and contributing even more to our five-figure donation to Meals on Wheels."

"We are grateful for organizations like LiveAuctioneers who have chosen to support Meals on Wheels through their corporate initiatives," said Jennifer Pellegrini, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations, Meals on Wheels America. "Funds generated through their great efforts are providing vital resources to our local programs that are keeping our seniors safe and nourished amidst COVID-19."

LiveAuctioneers' charitable campaign concludes at midnight on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Auctioneers who would like to learn more about automated online-only auctions are encouraged to contact LiveAuctioneers by calling 888-600-BIDS (2437), ext. 2; or emailing [email protected]. Online: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/ .

* First-time customers only, limit of one per household. Applicable to first item purchased now through May 31, 2020 12AM EDT. Fifteen percent of LiveAuctioneers' net revenue from the first item won will be donated to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund. Maximum donation of $1,000 per household.

