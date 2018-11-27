LiveMe Brings Together Renowned Celebrities and Top Live Broadcasting Talent at 2nd Annual Global Gala

The star-studded event brought together renowned celebrities, entertainment personalities, and live broadcasters in recognition of their diverse and unique talents. More than 300 distinguished guests joined the international celebration.

To shine a spotlight on the talented and passionate users who help make LiveMe a vibrant and positive community, LiveMe flew in its top broadcasters and their fans from every major market, including the US, the UK and the Commonwealth, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan, as well as its newest market, Russia, which launched in November 2018. A red carpet awards ceremony highlighted individual LiveMe broadcasters and users throughout the night for their outstanding contributions and dedication to their local communities, as well as the rest of the world.

American broadcasters who were in attendance included Mary Cameron Rogers, a California-based actress, model, artist and entrepreneur, and Kaity Tainer, an actress and model best known for her starring role in the rock band The Plot In You's music video "FEEL NOTHING," which has received over 4 million views on YouTube.

The Global Gala Awards was presented by actress and model Anechka Marchenko, TV producer and artist Shen Yulin, actress Yuan Aifei, entertainer Matthew "Dooley" Candler, and LiveMe's very own founder and CEO Yuki He. Awards categories included Eternal Star, Top Star, Rising Star, Glamour, Best Singer, Top Global & Regional Broadcaster, Lord of the Dance, and more. The star-studded awards ceremony was followed by a series of special performances from popular performers, including singer-songwriter Kenji Wu, music artist Xiao Yu, actress and singer Jian Kaile, and more.

"LiveMe was founded on the idea that everyone should have a platform to share their talents with the world. Today, we celebrated the people who have dedicated themselves to using this platform to bring joy and happiness to others," said LiveMe founder Yuki He. "I was truly honored to be surrounded by such diverse and passionate broadcasters from all over the world. They're a constant reminder of why I started LiveMe in the first place, and it proves that we as a society can overcome cultural barriers by highlighting the best in people."

In keeping with the tradition of bringing engaging live content directly to tens of millions of users across the globe, the event was broadcasted live on LiveMe Taiwan's official channel. Viewers can watch the replay on the web or by downloading the LiveMe app for iOS or Android .

Since launching in 2016, LiveMe has worked tirelessly to provide users with a platform to express themselves, share their talents, and develop a community that is invested in their success. The company is dedicated to creating endless opportunities for broadcasters and viewers on the platform to leave a positive mark on the world. The Global Gala was a culmination of another year of broadcaster-driven campaigns and initiatives that have helped push the company closer to achieving this goal.

About Live.Me Inc

LiveMe Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform, LiveMe, and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app LiveMe has amassed more than 80 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. Live.me Inc.'s portfolio also includes Cheez, a social short video app highlighting the power of creativity in 17 seconds.

