LIVEMEDAID: Global Science Leaders Come Together to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

The fundraising event will provide insight into the collaboration between global scientists and researchers in their collective hunt for a cure and share ideas about what we can learn from the virus. All money raised will support Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 9th between 6 p.m. EDT – 11 p.m. EDT, and will stream live on LIVEMEDAID social channels including Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and on www.livemedaid.com .

"We are thrilled to lead this global first-of-its-kind event, promoting unity and showcasing hope and humanity," said Steve Hulford, Co-founder and CEO of Underknown. "Science is more important than ever and we are committed to deliver credible, science-based information to a global audience who is searching for answers," said Hulford.

An impressive list of doctors, scientists and other prominent thinkers confirmed to participate include:

Jane Goodall , English primatologist and anthropologist

, English primatologist and anthropologist Neil deGrasse Tyson, An American astrophysicist, cosmologist, planetary scientist, and author

Dr. David Suzuki , Canadian academic and environmental activist

, Canadian academic and environmental activist Dr. Wade Davis , Anthropologist, Ethnobotanist, Author, and photographer

, Anthropologist, Ethnobotanist, Author, and photographer Dr. Sarah Ives , Netflix Documentary, "Pandemic"

, Netflix Documentary, "Pandemic" Dr. Katherine Hayhoe , Climate Scientist

, Climate Scientist Dr. Isaac Bogoch , Infectious Disease doctor at UHN

, Infectious Disease doctor at UHN Anders Tegnell , Swedish physician and civil servant, & current state epidemiologist of Sweden

Musical acts include Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), Earth, Wind and Fire, Bombino, Patrick Watson, Jesse Cook, Alex Cuba, Paul Anthony and more.

All online peer-to-peer donations will go to support relief efforts through Doctors Without Borders / MSF.

LIVEMEDAID is being distributed to over 200 Million digital viewers on sites including: Popular Science, Goalcast, WatchMojo, Infographics Show, Diply, WCSFP, and What If.

For more information, and for a full list of speakers and acts visit https://livemedaid.com/.

About LIVEMEDAID

LIVEMEDAID is a collaborative effort between some of the world's largest online publishers, the science community and the dedicated individuals and volunteers from the Underknown and What If teams.

About Underknown

Underknown specializes in short-form video content for digital platforms. The company is adept at boiling down complex subjects in a fun and engaging way to make science accessible to millennials. Underknown has the #1 science and technology video channel in the world(1) called "What If" which recorded 30 Million active viewers and 377 Million video views in April of 2020 in four languages. (1) according to Tubular Labs

