LiveMe's New Online Safety Measures Prove Successful Amid Growing Social Media Moderation Challenges Globally

More than 42,000 harmful accounts have been flagged and banned from the live broadcasting platform since July 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveMe , the number one live broadcasting app in the US, today released its first update on the progress of its new safety measures. Since rolling out new initiatives like the Safety Advocate Program , a community-driven effort to tackle and deter all forms of online abuse on its platform, LiveMe has shut down 42,000 user accounts found in violation of the app's Community Guidelines. The company has also worked closely with federal and local law enforcement officials to identify victims of abuse using advanced facial recognition technology.

"Our community creates 3.3 million minutes of live content daily. The only way for us to ensure a safe and fun environment is by expanding our current moderation team, utilizing the latest AI technology, and working with our most dedicated users to identify and remove individuals that spread negativity on our platform," said Yuki He, founder and CEO of LiveMe. "The results have been incredibly promising but there's still more we'd like to accomplish, so we look forward to scaling our initiatives in 2019."

The Safety Advocate Program, launched in June 2018, taps model LiveMe users with spotless track records and backgrounds—both online and offline—to bolster the company's existing safety protocols. Of the 4,500 applications received, LiveMe recruited 750 Safety Advocates whose collective efforts have helped ban tens of thousands of accounts for cases ranging from cyberbullying and harassment to online grooming and predatory behavior.

Illicit accounts banned and deactivated under the Safety Advocate Program have yielded $5,000 in seized in-app currency to date. All of the confiscated funds were converted to cash and donated to non-profit organizations like The Trevor Project. To further protect young users, LiveMe has also raised the minimum age required to open an account to 17 and added regulations that will restrict underage users' visibility app-wide.

LiveMe's three safety solutions to monitor its rapidly growing platform include human moderation, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and the Safety Advocate Program. In the coming year, the company will continue to expand on these improvements by increasing its moderation team significantly and developing proprietary technology to better detect underage users.

As LiveMe expands its safety measures to better protect its users from malicious behavior and harmful content, the company will continue to actively participate in the global conversation regarding the safety and protection of children online. Earlier this month, LiveMe, along with representatives from other global technology companies, government officials, and academics, attended "Preventing Online Child Grooming: Working Together for Maximum Impact," an event hosted by WePROTECT Global Alliance to unveil and discuss new efforts led by the technology industry and others in combating child sexual exploitation online.

LiveMe has also further invested in its Social Good Initiative , which aims to raise awareness for charitable causes and shed light on prominent issues affecting users around the world. Along with funds raised from several other one-off campaigns, the new initiative has raised a cumulative total of $120,000 for charity. Leveraging the platform's virtual gifting feature, LiveMe will continue to raise awareness and funds for other important social causes on a regular basis.

About Live.me Inc.

Live.me Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe, has amassed more than 80 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. Live.me Inc.'s portfolio also includes Cheez, a social short video app highlighting the power of creativity in 17 seconds.



