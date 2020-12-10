LiveMolo to Launch a Streaming Service App 'Molo' Equipped with a Commerce Function This December

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveMolo (CEO Ho-sik Yang), a tenant company in the ICT-Cultural Convergence Center run by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), announced that it plans to launch streaming service app 'Molo' built-in with a commerce function on Google Play Store at the end of this December.

Established in 2018 to become a streaming service for one-person media, LiveMolo provides services to common people who dream of running a small business, small business owners, and unknown creators and influencers. It was certified as a venture business in 2019, and it was also recognized as a company-affiliated research institute by the Korea Industrial Technology Association this September.

The streaming service app 'Molo' to be released this time is equipped with a live commerce function that allows viewers to purchase products directly beyond live streaming. It has improved accessibility for small businesses and the general public without special skills and capital to use it easily.

Molo is capable of low-latency live broadcasting and real-time chat, and the VoD automatically generated after the broadcast ends can be shared on social media linked with Molo app. In addition, it is composed of a relatively simple UI/UX to enhance the convenience of use for hosts and viewers.

Molo has also differentiated itself in term of operation. Since most live commerce services charge a high fee, hurdles are high for common people and small business owners who start live commerce for the first time. However, Molo has relatively less burden because it is operated with minimal fees.

CEO Ho-shik Yang said, "Molo will build an ecosystem where small business owners, creators, and the general public can directly communicate with viewers, promote and earn profits. We also plan to implement a web-based platform so people can use Molo not only on the app but also on the web."

