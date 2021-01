Livent Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

U.S. / Canada: (833) 714-0873

International: (778) 560-2630

Conference ID # 4656157

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from February 18, 2021 until March 4, 2021.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com

U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170

[email protected]

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

[email protected]

SOURCE Livent Corporation

