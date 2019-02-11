Livent Corporation Responds to Nemaska Lithium's Notice of Termination

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced today that it has received from Nemaska Lithium Inc. a notice of termination of the parties' multi-year supply agreement, under which Nemaska is obligated to start supplying lithium carbonate to Livent starting April 1, 2019. Livent asserts that Nemaska does not have a right to terminate the agreement and Livent intends to enforce its rights as part of the arbitration Livent filed in July 2018. Livent and Nemaska had previously suspended the arbitration while they sought to negotiate a revised schedule, among other agreements, for the supply of lithium carbonate. Livent will resume its arbitration and intends to vigorously pursue its claims.

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including a decline in the growth in demand for electric vehicles; adverse global economic conditions; the success of our research and development efforts; volatility in the price for performance lithium compounds; risks relating to our planned production expansion and related capital expenditures; the potential development and adoption of battery technologies that do not rely on performance lithium compounds as an input; risks inherent in international operations and sales, including political, financial and operational risks specific to Argentina and other countries where we have active operations, including China; customer concentration and the possible loss of, or significant reduction in orders from, large customers; failure to satisfy customer quality standards; fluctuations in the price of energy and certain raw materials; failure to achieve the expected benefits of our separation from FMC as well as the other factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our prospectus dated October 10, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 12, 2018. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

