Livent Corporation's Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Bernstein's Electric Revolution 2019: One Step Beyond Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Thomas Schneberger, chief growth officer, will speak at Bernstein's Electric Revolution 2019 conference in London on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. GMT and at 2:15 p.m. GMT. Mr. Schneberger will be joined by Rasmus Gerdeman, head of strategy and investor relations.

The slide presentation will be made available on the Livent Investor Relations website.

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

