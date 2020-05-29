Livent Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today published its inaugural Sustainability Report as an independent company. As an enabler of the global shift to cleaner energy, sustainability is central to Livent's mission and reflected in the company's core values. The report includes a comprehensive review of the company's strategy and performance in key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus areas.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent, commented: "As an independent company, we understand the importance to our various stakeholders of establishing an ESG strategy unique to Livent's position as one of the leading lithium chemicals producers in the world. Our ESG efforts to date have established a strong foundation to promote sustainability in all aspects of our business. I am proud to highlight that we have exceeded or nearly reached our 20 percent reduction targets for GHG emissions, energy, water and waste intensities—five years ahead of schedule. We look forward to setting new goals in 2020 and encourage our stakeholders to read our 2019 Sustainability Report, which showcases our past achievements and reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and transparency."

The full report can be found in the Sustainability section of livent.com.

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

