LivePerson and Adobe transform digital experiences with conversational AI and personalization

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, and Adobe today announced an integration to help brands transform digital customer experience by seamlessly extending personalization from digital experiences into messaging channels and one-to-one conversations at massive scale.

Eighty-eight percent of consumers report they are more likely to do business with companies that interact with them in a personalized way. Through the LivePerson and Adobe integration, brands can offer more personalized customer experiences. These customized journeys can help brands build on the success that enterprises already using LivePerson's Conversational Cloud have seen to date, including conversion rate increases of as much as 10x.

The LivePerson-Adobe combination focuses on the seamless integration of LivePerson's Conversational Cloud with Adobe Experience Cloud to help brands serve highly personalized and contextualized messages, recommendations, and offers on their customers' favorite messaging channels. The integration empowers brands to:





Enrich customer intelligence, track attribution, and drive long-term customer value by easily sharing intent data from customer conversations on the Conversational Cloud with insights on that customer's activity and history from Adobe Analytics

Capture more qualified leads and accelerate net-new conversions by integrating the Conversational Cloud with Adobe Marketo Engage for proactive, automated conversations

Increase sale conversions and decrease checkout abandonment by offering relevant assistance at any point in the buying journey

Apply LivePerson's best-in-class Natural Language Understanding, built on over 20 years of goal-based customer conversation data, to these engagements

More than ten Fortune 100 brands are already integrating between LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud.

"Our integration with Adobe means brands can transform their digital experiences with conversations that are both massively automated and deeply personalized," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "It's incredibly powerful to connect a conversation you're having with a customer directly to that customer's activity and history. Now, with conversational AI's ability to gather information from customers in a natural-feeling dialogue, brands can gain all the benefits of enhanced personalization without violating their customers' trust."

"Customers demand personalization no matter where they are in their journey. Through LivePerson's integration with Adobe Experience Cloud, brands can seamlessly personalize conversations and digital experiences to meet and exceed customer expectations," said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs, Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe.

