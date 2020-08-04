LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a leading provider of conversational solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $91.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 29% as compared to the same period last year. Within total revenue, business operations revenue for the second quarter of 2020 increased 30% year over year to $84.0 million, and revenue from consumer operations increased 24% year over year to $7.6 million.

LivePerson signed 7 seven-figure deals and 134 deals in total in the second quarter, including the addition of 47 new and 87 existing customer contracts. Trailing-twelve-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased by greater than 25% in the second quarter to $395,000, up from $310,000 in the equivalent prior-year period.

"LivePerson delivered one of the best quarters in its history as it helped leading brands navigate one of the most challenging events in history," said CEO and Founder, Rob LoCascio. "With work from home and social distancing the new normal, the concept of the traditional voice call center has become obsolete. Demand for our platform rose significantly in the second quarter as brands rushed to fill the void with AI-powered messaging. In fact, bot-powered conversations on our platform have doubled since year end. LivePerson's leadership in Conversational AI has crystallized in this new environment, and I believe the launch of our Conversational Cloud marks another major milestone in what will become one of the greatest shifts in digital commerce and care."

"LivePerson's solid execution during one of the worst macro environments in modern history demonstrated the strength and agility of our business model," added CFO John Collins. "Our strategy to protect our customer base and move upstream to larger opportunities paid off in the second quarter, as a greater than 25% increase in enterprise and mid-market ARPU and a revenue retention rate above our target range more than offset fewer planned deal signings. We also proved the leverage of our financial model, as internal automation initiatives and a healthy expense rigor helped the Company return to adjusted EBITDA profitability and deliver its first double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in three years. With these favorable operating tailwinds, our outlook is strengthening, and we are raising guidance for 2020."

Customer Expansion

During the second quarter, the Company signed contracts with the following new customers:

A multi-billion dollar global beauty retailer

A top 10 global automobile manufacturer

One of the largest global manufacturers of exercise equipment

A Fortune 500 consumer goods company

A top 10 U.S. Bank

The Company also expanded business with:

A top 3 U.S. property and casualty insurer

One of the 25 largest banks in the world

One of the largest e-commerce retailers in Japan

A multi-billion dollar global cosmetics company

One of the premier subscription music providers

Net Loss and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $18.6 million or $0.28 per share, as compared to a net loss of $24.0 million or $0.38 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income (loss) excludes amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 includes charges of $4.2 million or $0.06 per share. These charges are comprised of $2.8 million of non-cash interest expense, $1.0 million of IP litigation costs, and $0.3 million of consulting expenses. Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 included charges of $4.5 million or $0.07 per share, primarily associated with IP litigation costs, consulting services and non-cash interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million or $0.14 per share, as compared to a loss of $5.3 million or $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, other litigation and consulting costs, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest income (expense), and other expense (income).

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures and how they are calculated is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company's cash balance was $173.2 million at June 30, 2020, as compared to $171.5 million at March 31, 2020.

Financial Expectations

LivePerson is entering the second half of 2020 with a favorable backdrop comprised of strong year-to-date contract signings, better-than-anticipated conversation volumes on our platform and a robust sales pipeline. The Company continues to balance this strengthening outlook with a healthy respect for the potential risks that may arise from a poor macroeconomic environment.

Considering these factors, the Company is raising revenue guidance for the full year 2020 to a range of $357.0 million to $361.0 million, up from previous guidance of $340.0 million to $355.0 million. The Company is targeting full year growth of 22% to 24%, up from 17% to 22% previously.

With regards to the bottom line, we expect that our focus on internal automation and a tight discipline around expense controls will enable the Company to continuing driving year-over-year profit improvements and margin expansion even while investing in key growth drivers of AI, product innovation, go-to-market capacity and tech infrastructure. With this in mind, the Company is raising guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $16.0 million to $19.0 million, up from prior guidance of $3.5 million to $10.5 million.

Please see the second quarter 2020 supplemental slide deck posted on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com for more information.

The Company's detailed financial expectations are as follows:

Third Quarter 2020



Guidance Revenue (in millions) $92.0 - $93.0 GAAP net loss per share $(0.36) - $(0.34) Adjusted operating loss (in millions) $(1.2) - $(0.2) Adjusted EBITDA income (in millions) $5.0 - $6.0 Fully diluted share count (in millions) 67.9

Full Year 2020







Updated Guidance

Previous Guidance Revenue (in millions)



$357.0 - $361.0

$340.0 - $355.0 GAAP net loss per share



$(1.57) - $(1.52)

$(1.63) - $(1.52) Adjusted operating loss (in millions)



$(8.2) - $(5.2)

$(18.5) - $(11.5) Adjusted EBITDA income (in millions)



$16.0 - $19.0

$3.5 - $10.5 Fully diluted share count (in millions)



67.4

67.4

Other Full Year 2020 Assumptions

Approximately $11.6 million ( $0.17 per share) of non-recurring charges including IP litigation expense of approximately $3.4 million , severance and restructuring costs of $4.0 million to $4.5 million , sales tax liability of $2.3 million , employee benefit costs of $0.8 million and consulting costs of $0.6 million to $0.9 million .

( per share) of non-recurring charges including IP litigation expense of approximately , severance and restructuring costs of to , sales tax liability of , employee benefit costs of and consulting costs of to . Amortization of purchased intangibles of $2.7 million

Non-cash interest expense of approximately $11.5 million

Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $62.4 million

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $24.2 million

Cash taxes paid of $3.0 million to $5.0 million . A GAAP tax liability of $2.0 million to $4.0 million

to . A GAAP tax liability of to Capital expenditures of approximately $47.0 million

Furthermore, as a percent of revenue for the year, including amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation, but excluding non-recurring expenses discussed above, we anticipate gross profit to be approximately 71.0%, sales and marketing 43.0%, product development 31.5% and G&A at 16.0%.

Stock-Based Compensation

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to stock-based compensation, as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue $ 2,199



$ 528



$ 3,448



$ 1,148

Sales and marketing 2,525



2,095



7,664



3,694

General and administrative 4,083



2,825



6,811



5,391

Product development 7,138



3,857



12,719



6,238

Total $ 15,945



$ 9,305



$ 30,642



$ 16,471



Amortization of Purchased Intangibles

Included in the accompanying financial results are expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue $ 284



$ 285



$ 569



$ 570

Amortization of purchased intangibles 404



438



809



899

Total $ 688



$ 723



$ 1,378



$ 1,469



Supplemental Second Quarter 2020 Presentation

LivePerson will post a presentation providing supplemental information for the second quarter 2020 on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com .

Earnings Teleconference Information

The Company will discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results during a teleconference today, August 4, 2020. To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 877-507-3684, while international callers should dial 928-328-1244, and both should reference the conference ID "2989825."

The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com .

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call. To access the replay, please call 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). Please reference the conference ID "2989825." A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.ir.liveperson.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Investors are cautioned that the following financial measures used in this press release are defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted EBITDA, or earnings/(loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest income (expense), other expense (income), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, acquisition costs and other costs; and adjusted operating income excluding amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and other costs.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, non-GAAP financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present non-GAAP financial information because we believe that it is helpful to some investors as one measure of our operations.

Safe Harbor Provision

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, LivePerson's business, operations, revenue results, cash flow, operating expenses, demand for its solutions, sales cycles, customer retention and its customers' businesses; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; competition in the markets for mobile and online business messaging and digital engagement and AI technology; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients; privacy concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; risks related to new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; risks relating to tax liabilities; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or in the websites of our customers; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; supporting our existing and growing customer base could strain our personnel resources and infrastructure; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; risks relating to governmental export controls and economic sanctions; our ability to effectively operate on mobile devices; risks related to industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; the adverse effect that the global economic downturn may have on our business and results of operations; risks related to the ability to successfully integrate past or potential future acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks as we expand internationally and/or as we expand into direct-to-consumer services; risks related to the regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; risks related to protecting our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; risks associated with the use of AI in our product offerings; technological or other defects could disrupt or negatively impact our services; risks related to corporate and social responsibility and reputation; errors, failures or "bugs" in our products may be difficult to correct; increased allowances for doubtful accounts as a result of an increasing amount of receivables due from customers with greater credit risk; payment-related risks; delays in our implementation cycles; impairments to goodwill that result in significant charges to earnings; risks associated with the limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; our history of losses; risks associated with the recent volatility in the capital markets; our ability to secure additional financing to execute our business strategy; our ability to license necessary third party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software; our ability to maintain our reputation; risks related to our recognition of revenue from subscriptions; our lengthy sales cycles; risks related to our operations in Israel, and the civil and political unrest in that region; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; risks associated with any future stock repurchase programs, including whether such programs will enhance long-term stockholder value, and whether such stock repurchases could increase the volatility of the price of our common stock and diminish our cash reserves; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; risks relating to recently-enacted changes to the U.S. tax laws; and risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 91,603



$ 70,959



$ 169,691



$ 137,361

























Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 27,707



18,049



50,526



36,698



Sales and marketing 34,618



39,343



77,298



72,379



General and administrative 16,353



13,763



32,822



27,930



Product development 26,967



20,182



52,681



38,355



Restructuring costs —



205



3,193



484



Amortization of purchased intangibles 404



438



809



899





Total costs and expenses 106,049



91,980



217,329



176,745

























Loss from operations (14,446)



(21,021)



(47,638)



(39,384)

























Other (expense) income, net















Interest expense, net (3,211)



(2,017)



(6,002)



(2,684)



Other (expense) income, net (1,309)



(250)



(1,975)



483

Other (expense) income, net (4,520)



(2,267)



(7,977)



(2,201)

























Loss before provision for income taxes (18,966)



(23,288)



(55,615)



(41,585)

























(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes (339)



699



13



1,292

























Net loss $ (18,627)



$ (23,987)



$ (55,628)



$ (42,877)

























Net loss per share of common stock:















Basic $ (0.28)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.86)



$ (0.69)



Diluted $ (0.28)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.86)



$ (0.69)

























Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:















Basic 65,650,782



62,350,787



65,023,302



61,899,072



Diluted 65,650,782



62,350,787



65,023,302



61,899,072



























LIVEPERSON, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (55,628)



$ (42,877)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 30,642



16,471

Depreciation and amortization 11,274



7,643

Amortization of tenant allowance (258)



(258)

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,378



1,469

Amortization of debt issuance costs 600



376

Accretion of debt discount on convertible senior notes 4,777



2,990

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (263)



—

Provision for doubtful accounts, net 1,953



938

Deferred income taxes 54



114









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10,051



(6,383)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,377)



(6,069)

Contract acquisition costs noncurrent (4,348)



(6,635)

Other assets (28)



(169)

Accounts payable (3,026)



(418)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,993



(11,114)

Deferred revenue 5,979



14,832

Increase in operating lease liabilities 270



—

Other liabilities 21



178

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,064



(28,912)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software (23,611)



(21,382)

Payments for acquisitions and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (648)



(293)

Investments —



—

Net cash used in investing activities (24,259)



(21,675)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of common stock —



(709)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the exercise of options and ESPP 10,365



10,953

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes —



230,000

Payment of issuance costs in connection with convertible senior notes —



(7,587)

Payments related to contingent consideration —



(487)

Purchase of capped call option —



(23,184)

Net cash provided by financing activities 10,365



208,986

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (516)



(121)

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,346)



158,278

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of the period 176,523



66,449

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of the period $ 173,177



$ 224,727



LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:















GAAP net loss $ (18,627)



$ (23,987)



$ (55,628)



$ (42,877)





Add/(less):

















Amortization of purchased intangibles 688



723



1,377



1,469





Stock-based compensation 15,945



9,305



30,642



16,471





Depreciation and amortization 5,738



3,762



11,274



7,643





Contingent earn-out adjustments —



—



(263)



—





Other litigation and consulting costs 1,338

(2) 1,727

(2) 6,046

(4) 4,144

(4)

Restructuring costs —



205

(1) 3,193

(3) 484

(3)

(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes (339)



699



13



1,292





Acquisition costs —



—



—



648





Interest expense 3,211



2,017



6,002



2,684





Other expense (income), net 1,309



250



1,975



(483)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,263



$ (5,299)



$ 4,631



$ (8,525)



Diluted adjusted EBITDA per common share $ 0.14



$ (0.08)



$ 0.07



$ (0.14)























Weighted average shares used in diluted adjusted EBITDA per common share 67,254,377



62,350,787



66,490,348



61,889,072























Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss):















Loss before provision for income taxes: (18,966)



(23,288)



(55,615)



(41,585)





Add/(less):

















Amortization of purchased intangibles 688



723



1,377



1,469





Stock-based compensation 15,945



9,305



30,642



16,471





Contingent earn-out adjustments —



—



(263)



—





Other litigation and consulting costs 1,338

(2) 1,727

(2) 6,046

(4) 4,144

(4)

Restructuring costs —



205

(1) 3,193

(3) 484

(3)

Acquisition costs —



—



—



648





Interest expense 3,211



2,017



6,002



2,684





Other expense (income), net 1,309

(5) 250

(5) 1,975

(5) (483)

(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,525



$ (9,061)



$ (6,643)



$ (16,168)

























(1) Includes severance costs and other compensation related costs of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. (2) Includes litigation costs of $1.0 million and consulting costs of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and litigation costs of $1.1 million and consulting costs of $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. (3) Includes severance costs and other compensation related costs of $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. (4) Includes litigation costs of $2.3 million, reserve for sales and use tax liability of $2.3 million, employee benefit cost of $0.8 million, and consulting costs of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and litigation costs of $2.2 million and consulting costs of $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. (5) Includes financial income (expense) which is attributable primarily to currency rate fluctuations.

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Projected Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020 Reconciliation of Projected Adjusted EBITDA: (1)







GAAP net loss

$(23,400) - $(22,300)



$(102,400) - $(99,300)



Add/(less):









Amortization of purchased intangibles

700



2,700



Stock-based compensation

15,500



62,400



Depreciation

6,200



24,200



Other costs

1,300



14,800



Other expense, net

3,300



11,600



Provision for income taxes

1,400 - 1,300



2,700 - 2,600

Adjusted EBITDA

$5,000 - $6,000



$16,000 - $19,000













Reconciliation of Projected Adjusted Operating Loss: (1)







Loss before provision for income taxes

$(22,000) - $(21,000)



$(99,800) - $(96,800)



Add/(less):









Amortization of purchased intangibles

700



2,700



Stock-based compensation

15,500



62,400



Other costs

1,300



14,800



Other expense, net

3,300



11,600

Adjusted operating (loss)

$(1,200) - $(200)



$(8,300) - $(5,300)







(1) Certain items may not total due to rounding.

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)











June 30, 2020

As of December 31, 2019









(Unaudited)



ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,177



$ 176,523



Accounts receivable, net 75,187



87,620



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,315



13,964





Total current assets 267,679



278,107



















Operating lease right of use asset 13,156



15,680



Property and equipment, net 91,238



76,236



Contract acquisition cost 36,143



31,965



Intangibles, net 11,109



11,812



Goodwill 94,989



94,987



Deferred tax assets 2,107



2,179



Other assets 1,736



1,744





Total assets $ 518,157



$ 512,710

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable $ 10,868



$ 12,302



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 64,721



62,778



Deferred revenue 92,090



88,751



Operating lease liability 6,196



6,602





Total current liabilities 173,875



170,433



















Deferred revenue 3,122



438



Convertible senior note, net 184,389



179,012



Other liabilities 96



72



Operating lease liability, net of current portion 10,725



12,865



Deferred tax liability 1,394



1,355





Total liabilities 373,601



364,175

















Commitments and contingencies







Total stockholders' equity 144,556



148,535





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 518,157



$ 512,710



Investor contact:

Matthew Kempler

212-609-4214

[email protected]

