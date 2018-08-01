LivePerson Brings Conversational Commerce to Large Brands on WhatsApp

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions, today announced an integration with WhatsApp, a free mobile messaging service, to make the new WhatsApp Business service available to large brands through LivePerson's LiveEngage platform. Now, WhatsApp's more than 1.5 billion monthly users can directly message with brands that choose to offer this service as a consumer-friendly alternative to 800-number calls and websites.

The LiveEngage platform enables brands to connect to WhatsApp and other popular messaging services and voice assistants, along with a brand's own apps, website, and phone systems. LiveEngage brings together the AI and automations necessary to operate the experience at scale, along with the backend integrations to offer capabilities such as order status updates and reservation changes. A workspace for customer care and sales agents is provided to monitor and support the experience where automation does not.

These capabilities allow consumers to message with brands in the same "time-shifted" way they message friends and family, moving in and out of conversations to multi-task or go on about their day. Push notifications and history allow the consumer to continue on their own time. Consumers consistently rank this conversational experience above traditional modes of communication such as phone calls.

The WhatsApp Business integration comes on the heels of LivePerson's integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. These integrations allow consumers to communicate with brands via voice assistants and then continue the experience seamlessly over messaging such as via WhatsApp.

"The WhatsApp integration is an important step in our mission to make life easier by transforming how consumers communicate with brands," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO, LivePerson. "Through LiveEngage, brands can connect with WhatsApp and offer consumers everything from alerts on their banking balance, to support for a billing issue, on through travel and flight updates to new one-of-a-kind experiences. Brands that work on the consumers' time and terms, in the messaging services they already enjoy, are brands that consumers prefer."

Reach out to your LivePerson representative to apply for WhatsApp limited access.

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Contact:



Allison Franzese



afranzese@liveperson.com



212.609.4224

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

