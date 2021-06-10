LivePerson takes home prize at Google's Business Messages Build-an-Agent Contest

The award recognizes a Business Messages experience created by LivePerson for BELLA , a first-of-its-kind banking experience combining human love and empathy with the immediacy and personalization of cutting-edge AI. LivePerson's conversational design expertise and capabilities were put to work creating an experience to boost the BELLA acquisition strategy by:

Engaging prospective customers in a conversation with BELLA's AI

Educating them about the BELLA experience and its benefits

Making it easy for them to download the BELLA app and open an account

The award-winning Business Messages experience, which was honored as one of five second prize winners, was designed and delivered by a cross-functional LivePerson and BELLA team in less than a month.

Submissions were evaluated by Google's team for criteria including: following design guidelines and best practices, making use of features like typing indicators, rich content, and requesting a live agent, creating novel designs and unique use cases, measuring consumer and business impact, and having the potential to change the messaging landscape.

As part of Google's partner program, LivePerson helps brands of all kinds launch on Business Messages, which lets customers initiate messaging conversations with businesses directly from Google Search and Maps. Business Messages includes rich features like carousels and photos that expand conversations to drive loyalty, purchasing, scheduling, and upsell.

LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud allows brands to leverage AI to design, manage, and optimize bot and agent-handled conversations on Business Messages and other messaging channels, websites, and apps. Brands using the Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

"This recognition from Google is yet another indicator of the incredible talent at LivePerson, from deep technical expertise in conversational AI technology to creating amazing sales, marketing, and customer care experiences," said Alex Spinelli, CTO of LivePerson. "Congratulations to the LivePerson and BELLA teams for achieving this honor."

To start a conversation with BELLA on Business Messages, click here.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

