LivePerson to Host Investor Day on May 8, 2019

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, will host an Investor Day on May 8, 2019 in New York City. LivePerson's management will provide an overview of its markets, strategy, financial metrics, long-term goals and the future of Conversational Commerce.

In-person attendance at the event is by invitation only. The presentation will be broadcast live online beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed via the company's Investor Relations website at https://www.liveperson.com/company/ir . A replay of the webcast will also be available on this same website.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

