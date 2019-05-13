LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, Global Controller, Daryl Carlough, and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler will participate at the following events:

Wednesday, May 22 - 10:30 a.m. PT

20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA

Wednesday, May 29

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, 225 3rd Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, May 30 - 2:30 p.m. ET

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019

Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY

Tuesday, June 4 - 9:40 a.m. ET

Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 East 48th Street, New York, NY

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

