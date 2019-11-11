LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:

November 13, 2019

ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

455 Madison Ave, New York

Presenters: SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler and Global Controller, Daryl Carlough

December 3, 2019

2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

The Cosmopolitan

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

December 11, 2019

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco

Presenters: SVP, Enterprise Go To Market, Mariam Reza and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

January 14, 2020

22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

455 Madison Ave, New York

Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

