LivePerson's Conversation Builder Recognized by SIIA as Best Customer Service Solution

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational solutions, was awarded Best Customer Service Solution of 2020 for its Conversation Builder tool as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

Conversation Builder disrupts the decades-old, expensive world of phone-based contact centers by making it possible to message with billions of consumers on channels like SMS, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. It empowers nontechnical staff to use a simple point-and-click interface to build AI-powered chatbots that help automate conversations on the world's most popular messaging channels, apps, and websites.

"We're proud to see Conversation Builder and the team behind this incredible technology honored yet again for helping brands "go conversational," which is all the more important in a time when doing business in person and over the phone is difficult," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "Coming on the heels of being recognized for innovation by Fast Company and for enabling outstanding customer service by the Stevie Awards, this is more proof that our AI-powered messaging solutions are changing the fundamentals of how brands connect to their customers."

"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE. Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners

For more information about Conversation Builder, visit LivePerson's website.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiES .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

CONTACT: Mike Tague, (415) 408-5607, [email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

