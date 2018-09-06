LivePerson's LiveEngage Platform Enables T-Mobile Customers to Connect with their Team of Experts through Messaging

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq : LPSN ), a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions, today announced that its LiveEngage platform enables messaging for T-Mobile's vaunted Team of Experts approach to customer care. LiveEngage connects T-Mobile Team of Experts to the different messaging platforms that customers prefer, providing the automation and operational capabilities necessary to run a customer care experience over messaging, at scale.

"LivePerson works with the most innovative brands in the world so that they can have one-to-one conversations with their customers at scale," said LivePerson Founder and CEO Robert LoCascio. "Our team is proud to help make messaging another great way for T-Mobile customers to reach their Team of Experts. The best relationships start with a conversation."

T-Mobile designed Team of Experts so that postpaid customers can message their Team in the same way they message friends and family, moving in and out of conversations to multitask or go about their day. T-Mobile customers can message via popular platforms such as Facebook Messenger as well as T-Mobile's own mobile app and website. Messaging is available for T-Mobile customer care, online sales, and in select retail locations where store associates can message with local customers they serve.

LiveEngage also provides an online workspace for T-Mobile's Team of Experts to message with the customers they support. The workspace shows agents the conversations a customer has had with T-Mobile across the different messaging platforms.

"The frustration of endless robotic phone menus and transfers from rep to rep can ruin a customer's experience – so we ended it. Now with T-Mobile Team of Experts, our customers can get assistance when and how they want to – including via messaging," said Nick Drake, executive vice president of marketing and digital experience at T-Mobile. "We were one of the first companies to launch asynchronous messaging in 2016, and we've continued to build out this capability across a variety of digital channels. Our customers love the convenience of messaging us like they do with their friends – it's the primary way most of us communicate every single day."

About LivePerson



LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ : LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

