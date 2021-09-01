livepro Customer Experience Knowledge Management Software attains Approved Technology Provider status from COPC Inc.

livepro is COPC Inc.'s first Approved Technology Provider in Knowledge Management.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc. , a global consulting, certification and training firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce that livepro has met the requirements to become an Approved Technology Provider (ATP).

The ATP program recognizes technology solutions proven to deliver real business value that help companies deploy best practices found in the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard. livepro is a leading Knowledge Management solution designed to help contact centers improve customer satisfaction, boost staff confidence, reduce costs and decrease average handle time.

"We are thrilled to announce livepro as the first technology provider in Knowledge Management to achieve ATP status for its well-loved and widely adopted Knowledge Management tool. Our team reviewed the tool's usability and functionality and interviewed staff from several livepro clients to obtain insight into daily usage habits. We used these findings to evaluate how the tool supports compliance to key aspects of the COPC CX Standard," stated Ian Aitchison, CEO of COPC Inc.'s Asia Pacific Region.

livepro's technology has met the rigorous requirements to become an ATP supporting the Knowledge and Content Management best practices found in the COPC CX Standard. As the one central source of truth, livepro's feature-rich yet easy-to-use tool delivers knowledge to any digital channel through a simple API – meaning the same information is accessible regardless of which channel (phone, website, self-service, etc.) the question is asked. livepro's customers will appreciate the ATP accreditation, knowing their Knowledge Management solution follows best practices proven to drive CX excellence in the contact center industry.

"I am excited for livepro to be recognized as an ATP by COPC Inc. We work hard at being easy to use, manage and deal with when it comes to a CX Knowledge Management system. Thank you, COPC Inc., for the grueling evaluation. I wouldn't expect anything less from a best-in-class organization like COPC Inc. Our partners, who have great taste in Knowledge Management, will also be delighted they have chosen to work with global experts that COPC Inc. recognizes," said Brad Shaw, CEO of livepro.

All ATP candidates' technologies must support compliance with relevant requirements outlined in the COPC CX Standard, a comprehensive performance management system used to improve operations that support the customer experience. Candidates can attain one of three levels of compliance support - silver, gold or platinum - based on the number of successful client installations COPC Inc. assesses. A list of all ATPs can be found on COPC Inc.'s website.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations for the delivery of a superior service journey. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com.

