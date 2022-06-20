Liver Cancer Drugs Market size to grow by USD 5.29 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing incidence of liver cancer as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eureka Therapeutics

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Q BioMed Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42% of market growth. US and Canada are the key markets for liver cancer drugs in North America. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

Over the forecast period, the expansion of the liver cancer medications market in North America would be aided by the development and introduction of treatment regimens for the disease.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Liver Cancer Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the liver cancer drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

the market is classified as immunotherapy and targeted therapy. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Factors such as the increasing incidence of liver cancer, and advancements in diagnostic methods will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But factors such as the only curative option available is surgical resection and transplantation will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Liver Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Immunotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Immunotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 85: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 94: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 101: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Eureka Therapeutics

Exhibit 105: Eureka Therapeutics - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eureka Therapeutics - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Eureka Therapeutics - Key offerings

10.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 108: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Lion TCR Pte. Ltd

Exhibit 116: Lion TCR Pte. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Lion TCR Pte. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Lion TCR Pte. Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 119: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

