LiVeritas™ Biosciences Launches Manila Software Development Subsidiary

Mass Spectrometry Analytics Specialist Doubles Client Base and Gross Revenue in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiVeritas Biosciences, Inc. (LiVeritas) today announced the opening of a software development subsidiary in Manila, Philippines, dedicated to the development of rapid-turnaround mass spectrometry analytics and machine learning tools.

The software division consists of four Ph.D. and master's-level employees educated in the United States and from the Philippines' most prestigious universities, University of the Philippines, Diliman, and Ateneo de Manila University. LiVeritas Co-Founders Lieza Danan, CEO, and Nina Cortina, Head of Systems Integration, who were both born and raised in the Philippines, have extensive connections within the country's science and engineering communities.

"A key stumbling block for drug developers of all sizes is that mass spec analysis has often been too slow to meet their needs," said Danan. "LiVeritas already provides the fastest turnaround times in the industry without compromising quality of work. The strong team we are building in Manila is developing innovative software solutions to speed up our processes exponentially without sacrificing accuracy."

Building Momentum on A Year of Milestones

2022 marked a year of accomplishments for LiVeritas, which provides transformative mass spectrometry outsourcing solutions ("Mass Spec as a Service") to biopharma customers from its state-of-the-art laboratory in South San Francisco:

Launched LiVeritas Manila software subsidiary

Grew gross revenue by over 200% year over year

More than doubled client base

Grew size of average contract by 150%

Diversified to include clients ranging in size from early stage to publicly traded

Named a Top 40 Semifinalist in Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School's "Most Fundable Companies" competition out of 4,000 entrants

"Our unique value proposition is hitting home with clients and investors," said Danan. "Rapid-turnaround mass spec analysis enables faster drug development through informed decision making. LiVeritas delivers actionable, unambiguous, high-quality mass spec analysis faster than our competitors, at all phases of the preclinical drug development cycle."

Briefing Availability: LiVeritas CEO Lieza Danan will be available for briefings with investors January 9-12 in San Francisco to coincide with the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference . To arrange for a briefing, contact Tim Allik at [email protected].

About LiVeritas: Founded in 2021, LiVeritas Biosciences is dedicated to empowering biopharmaceutical companies to meet accelerated biologics drug development timelines via rapid and strategic "phase appropriate" implementation of mass spectrometry analysis. LiVeritas offers state-of-the-art LC-MS instrumentation and a broad suite of mass spectrometric solutions. LiVeritas created Mass Spec as a Service (MSaaS), a suite of automated workflow solutions and software tools enabling drug developers to integrate mass spec data in preclinical and early clinical testing for new therapeutics targeting human diseases. Together with the founding team, LiVeritas' investors and advisors are executives, engineers, and scientists of biopharma and mass spectrometry industries, including pioneers of accelerated drug development. Learn more about LiVeritas Biosciences, visit liveritas.bio .

Media Contact:

Tim Allik

508-310-3876

[email protected]

