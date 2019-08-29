LiveSafe Selected by D.C. Public Schools to Support 'Safe Spots for Students' Initiative

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveSafe, the leading risk intelligence and safety communications platform, has been selected by D.C. Public Schools to support a major new student safety initiative throughout the nation's capital.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the selection Aug. 23 as part of the Safe Spots for Students initiative. Safe Spots is one of several new initiatives that were announced as part of the Mayor's broader Safe Passage efforts — a response to growing safety and security concerns voiced by parents and students.

D.C. Public Schools is deploying LiveSafe to support students' requests to more easily send emergency alerts, share their walking or riding status with others, make reports to law enforcement, and flag concerns for other students using a shared map. LiveSafe will be used by students in 20 schools throughout Washington, D.C., this year, with a focus on high school students.

"We are honored and privileged to take part in this very important program to give D.C. Public School students the tools they need to keep themselves and their community safe," said LiveSafe CEO and President Carolyn Parent. "Our roots run deep in education safety and security. But Washington, D.C., is our home and we feel an extraordinary sense of commitment to this effort."

Safe Spots for Students is a joint effort of the Bowser administration, D.C. Public Schools, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME), the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE), the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the East of the River Services Office (ERS), the Office of the Chief Student Advocate, and the Anacostia Business Improvement District.

LiveSafe is deployed across the nation at Fortune 1,000 companies, government agencies, school districts, and universities. The Arlington, Virginia-based firm is advised by noted law enforcement and security leaders including Governor Tom Ridge and former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, and backed by investors such as Enterprise Investment Partners, L.P. (the personal investment vehicle for FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith), and IAC, with participation from new investors Dave Duffield (founder and former CEO of PeopleSoft and Workday), Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and GXPI (investment arm of Evergy, Inc.).

About LiveSafe, Inc.:

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe, and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

Contact:

LiveSafe Public Relations

(703) 436-2098 | jody.bennett@livesafemobile.com

Related Files

Platform Overview - K-12 - LiveSafe.pdf

Related Images

livesafe-inc.jpg

LiveSafe Inc.

The Risk Intelligence & Safety Communications Solution

Related Links

LiveSafe Prevention Podcast

Video: Why We Are LiveSafers

SOURCE LiveSafe Inc.

Related Links

http://LiveSafeMobile.com

