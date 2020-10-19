Livesay Wins First Bassmaster Elite Series Title On Chickamauga Lake

On Day 1, three of the fish that made up his 10th-place sack ate a football-head jig — one on a Hiwassee River bluff and two by the Highway 60 Bridge. He caught the other two by fishing a Scum Frog Launch Frog over main-lake grass mats, a technique that accounted for each of his bass the final three days.

"I stayed in between the Dayton Boat Dock and the Highway 60 Bridge the whole time (Days 2-4)," Livesay said. "It was so tough, you had to keep your bait in the water the whole time. That area is where I had the most bites.

"The farther south you went, the more fishing pressure you got; the farther upriver, the more pressure you got. I had a little zone where I was comfortable. Right where that river comes into the lake, that's where you have the most nutrients, the most fish and you have current flow. That's where I decided to set up."

Livesay was particular about the types of mats he fished, with seclusion and current flow topping his criteria. Also, venturing far into the mats' shallowest reaches allowed him to target bass that see little to no fishing pressure.

"Quiet was the deal for me, so I was push-poling into the area with no trolling motor noise," he said. "Also, there's a lot of tiny shad around the outer edges of the mats, but the shallower you got, the fewer shad you'd have. They were eating bream about the size of my frog."

Alternating between black, white and yellow frogs, Livesay added tungsten weights to the baits to improve casting distance and create attention-getting noise. Most importantly, the additional weight created a deeper impression in the mats and made the frogs easier for fish to track.

"I was making long casts and working my bait fast," he said. "I'd let it sit for (a few seconds) to let the fish get comfortable, but then I'd start working it fast again. When I'd move it again, I'd want them to be looking for it. It's all reaction."

On Championship Monday, Livesay said he knew the afternoon bite would offer his best opportunities, as increasing sunlight predictably positions fish under mats. After catching his first keeper around 9:50 a.m., he steadily compiled a solid limit of 2- to 2 3/4-pounders (estimated weights) before finding one that went about 4 pounds at 1:36. A late-day cull secured his winning weight.

He also kept a swimbait on his deck for fish that he saw busting shad on the edges of mats but ended up catching all of his fish on the frog.

Visibly overcome with emotion as B.A.S.S. emcee Dave Mercer announced his victory, Livesay summarized his tears: "I've been wanting this my whole life. That's 35 years of dreaming and a lot of hard work."

Mike Huff of Corbin, Ky., finished second with 56-6. Mounting an impressive comeback effort, Huff placed 50th on Day 1 after finding only three keepers for 6-12. Catching a Day 2 limit of 12-3 moved him into 33rd and adding the event's second-heaviest bag — 19-1 — on Day 3 pushed him up to third. His Championship Monday limit weighed 18-6.

Huff caught his fish on bluffs with a 3/8-ounce Cumberland Pro Casting Jig with a Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Creature Hawg trailer. He turned in the event's most exciting performance Monday thanks to a 7-13 largemouth that dramatically changed his outcome.

"I was targeting bluffs with laydowns and current breaks," Huff said. "That was key; they were sitting right behind those laydowns."

Jake Whitaker of Fairview, N.C., stuck with his comfort zone, fished a unique pattern and finished third with 49-0. Committing to a marina, he dialed in a few particular boat slips that held a lot of bait and a dependable supply of bass.

Making long skips into the slips with a 2.8-inch Keitech swimbait on a 1/8-ounce swimbait head, Whitaker turned in daily limits of 11-2, 14-3, 11-14 and 11-13.

"After the second day of practice, I hadn't caught anything, and I said, 'I gotta do something that I know how to do just to catch a few fish,'" he said. "The second day of practice, I went in that marina and they started schooling.

"I pulled out a fluke, caught two keepers and I said, 'Okay, there are some keepers in here. But for that place to last for four days, that's just the good Lord blessing me.'"

Huff's 7-13 secured Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors.

Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C., took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Chad Pipkens of DeWitt, Mich., earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

David Mullins of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., remains in the lead for the Bassmaster Angler of the Year with 623 points, while Austin Felix of Eden Prairie, Minn., follows in second with 618. Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, is third with 607, followed by Whitaker with 594 and Kyle Welcher of Opelika, Ala., with 592.

The tournament was hosted by the Rhea County Economic Development & Tourism Council.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Lee Livesay Longview, TX 58-02 $100,000 2 Mike Huff Corbin, KY 56-06 $27,000 3 Jake Whitaker Fairview, NC 49-00 $20,000 4 Todd Auten Lake Wylie, SC 45-02 $15,000 5 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 44-09 $15,000 6 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 43-04 $15,000 7 Chad Pipkens Dewitt, MI 39-02 $16,000 8 John Cox Debary, FL 35-01 $15,000 9 Ed Loughran III Richmond, VA 34-06 $16,000 10 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 31-04 $15,000 11 Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 29-06 $12,000 12 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 29-05 $13,000 13 Caleb Sumrall New Iberia, LA 28-05 $12,000 14 Wes Logan Springville, AL 28-05 $12,000 15 Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 27-08 $12,000 16 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 27-06 $10,000 17 Clifford Pirch Payson, AZ 27-01 $10,000 18 David Mullins Mt Carmel, TN 27-00 $10,000 19 Harvey Horne Bella Vista, AR 26-14 $10,000 20 Brad Whatley Bivins, TX 26-13 $10,000 21 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario, CANADA 26-09 $10,000 22 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 26-07 $10,000 23 Caleb Kuphall Mukwonago, WI 25-14 $10,000 24 Jamie Hartman Newport, NY 25-04 $10,000 25 Hank Cherry Lincolnton, NC 25-00 $10,000 26 Frank Talley Temple, TX 24-09 $10,000 27 Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, OH 24-05 $10,000 28 Scott Canterbury Odenville, AL 24-04 $10,000 29 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 24-02 $10,000 30 Skylar Hamilton Dandridge, TN 34-15 $10,000 31 Mike Huff Corbin, KY 34-11 $10,000 32 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 34-06 $10,000 33 Kyle Monti Okeechobee, FL 34-04 $10,000 34 Chris Johnston Peterborough, Ontario CANADA 33-12 $10,000 35 David Mullins Mt. Carmel, TN 32-06 $10,000 36 Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 31-13 $10,000 37 Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, OH 30-14 $10,000 38 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 30-12 $10,000 39 Taku Ito Chiba, JAPAN 30-05 $10,000 40 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 22-04 $10,000 41 Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 16-06 $7,500 42 Chris Groh Spring Grove, IL 16-04 $7,500 43 Cody Hollen Beaverton, OR 16-00 $7,500 44 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 15-13 $7,500 45 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 15-09 $7,500 46 Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, MO 15-08 $5,000 47 Carl Jocumsen Queensland, AUSTRALIA 15-08 $5,000 48 John Crews Salem, VA 15-00 $5,000 49 Rob Digh Denver, NC 14-09 $2,500 50 Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 13-08 $2,500

