Livestock Feeding Robots Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J.,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market By Livestock (Ruminants, Horses, Swine, Poultry, and Others), Mechanism (Track-Guided Robot and Self-Propelled Robot), Type (Feed Pusher, Feeding Robots, and Robotic Feed Kitchen/ Storage), Farm Size (Small and Medium-Sized Farms and Large Sized Farms)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global livestock feeding robots market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Modern farms are increasingly relying on technology to ensure effective and lucrative animal production efficiency and profitability. The use of livestock feeding robots enables individualised dietary demands for each animal. These feeding robots enable farmers the flexibility to feed their livestock numerous times per day, allowing them to achieve gain a superior feed conversion ratio while decreasing labour costs. A higher feed conversion ratio in cattle indicates better health, more milk production capacity, and higher fertility.

The demand for livestock feeding robots is expected to rise due to factors such as rising automation technology adoption, rising food and feed demand, increasing popularity of livestock farming, and unpredictability of the weather. The rise of the urban and suburban populations is propelling the economy ahead. The need for food production grows as a result of this condition. The growing demand for feed to improve the nutritional value and productivity of livestock is anticipated to boost market expansion. The market is also contributed to numerous factors such as the rise in large-scale dairy farms, top players' increased focus on technological developments in the areas of feeding pushers, feeding robots, and robotic kitchen storage machines, as well as the affordability of using automatic and battery-operated feeding robots.

However, because of the significant initial expenditure required to implement the system, numerous small and medium-sized farms may be unwilling to adopt the technology.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a momentous share of the market. The majority of North America's market share may be ascribed to the region's growing demand for dairy products, hands-free cattle handling equipment, and increased knowledge of the latest technologies for managing farm animal feeding procedures. Robotics and automation have been adopted in the region due to the growing labour shortage and high labour expenses in order to boost production and uphold quality requirements. To create affordable and highly productive robots, the players in this region are heavily spending on R&D operations. These aspects have contributed to the market for livestock feeding robots in North America.

Major market players operating in the livestock feeding robots market include Fabon Engineering, ALB Innovation, AGCO Corp., AMS Galaxy, AP Machinebouw B.V., Avant Tecno Oy, Bräuer GmbH, Cormall, CRD - Concept Rolland Developpement, Dairymaster, Desvoys, EMILY SA ZA Les lands, GEA, HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines, Westermann GmbH & Co. KG, JOZ b.v., Jydeland Maskinfabrik A/S, Lely, MULTIONE s.r.l., PEECON, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolusions, RABAUD, Sieplo BV, STORTI, Sacema, Schauer Agrotronic GmbH, Tuchel Maschinenbau, Trioliet B.V., WASSERBAUER GmbH Fütter, Valmetal, and Zonderland Constructie B.V.

Key developments in the market:

In July 2022 , AMS Galaxy USA provided a next-generation automated milking installation (AMI) to dairy producers in the United States . The AMI will include Fullwood JOZ's new Galaxy Merlin2G milking robot. For years, the Merlin has been a mainstay in the global dairy industry, and it is now being brought to the United States .

AMS Galaxy provided a next-generation automated milking installation (AMI) to dairy producers in . The AMI will include Fullwood JOZ's new Galaxy Merlin2G milking robot. For years, the Merlin has been a mainstay in the global dairy industry, and it is now being brought to . In September 2021 , AGCO, announced the acquisition of Farm Robotics and Automation S.L ("Faromatics"), a precision livestock farming firm. The first robot suspended from a ceiling, ChickenBoy was developed by Faromatics to help farmers improve the welfare of their livestock and farm output.

AGCO, announced the acquisition of Farm Robotics and Automation S.L ("Faromatics"), a precision livestock farming firm. The first robot suspended from a ceiling, ChickenBoy was developed by Faromatics to help farmers improve the welfare of their livestock and farm output. In April 2020 , AMS Galaxy USA announced a first-of-its-kind Automatic High Moisture Corn Feeding System created explicitly for their milking robot, the Galaxy Astrea 20.20. Galaxy robot owners will be able to autonomously feed a ration of High Moisture Corn (HMC) to herds in place of the more expensive pellet feed, owing to the company's launch of this new patent-pending hopper and dispensing technology.

AMS Galaxy announced a first-of-its-kind Automatic High Moisture Corn Feeding System created explicitly for their milking robot, the Galaxy Astrea 20.20. Galaxy robot owners will be able to autonomously feed a ration of High Moisture Corn (HMC) to herds in place of the more expensive pellet feed, owing to the company's launch of this new patent-pending hopper and dispensing technology. In Oct 2018 , Valmetal Group finalised the acquisition of US Farm Systems, a producer of manure management and farm wastewater equipment located in California . This new deal positions Valmetal Group as a global leader with the most comprehensive line of dairy animal equipment.

Market Segments

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Livestock, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Ruminants

Horses

Swine

Poultry

Others

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Mechanism, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Track-Guided Robot

Self-Propelled Robot

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Feed Pusher

Feeding Robots

Robotic Feed Kitchen/ Storage

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Farm Size, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Small and Medium-Sized Farms

Large Sized Farms

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country , 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global livestock feeding robots market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the livestock feeding robots market

To analyze the livestock feeding robots market drivers and challenges

To get information on the livestock feeding robots market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

TO get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the livestock feeding robots market industry

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.