Livestock Taiwan Expo held in Taipei on Oct 31, recruiting exhibitors now

"The utility of IoT- and bio- technologies put into livestock business has been well developing in Taiwan. We strongly believe Taiwan will play an important role to raise stakeholders' awareness of technology adoption within Asia-Pacific regions," remarked Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan.

Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum is the largest livestock trade fair launched in Taiwan. UBM has foreseen the sprung-up business opportunities for automation manufacturing companies would attract industrial players' enthusiastic participation. This year, UBM targets 350 participated exhibitors to provide diverse husbandry farming technologies and solutions.

"The more consumers concern about food safety, the more husbandry farmers would be urged to improve their farming equipment," said Wang Chien-Pei, Secretary General of Taiwan Poultry Association. He continued, "We're glad to have Livestock Taiwan held in Taipei. It's a business hub and friendly city to attract international elites and enterprises. None of industrial player would ever miss this comprehensive B2B trading platform."

There are 4 thematic areas planned at the show, in which they are 'Breeding and Genetics,' 'Circular Economy,' 'Nutrition and Healthcare' and 'Smart Farming Equipment'. The participated exhibitors include SKOV A/S, Big Dutchman, Kutlusan, Nabel, Kolowa Ventilation, Easy Fone Enterprise, Major Science, Life Rainbow Biotech, BSF Agritech, San Heh Pharmaceutical, and more. A total of 1,600 square meters had been reserved.

Launched concurrently with Aquaculture Taiwan and Asia Agri-Tech, the 3rd edition of Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum contains a series of forums, technical seminars and business match making programmes within three-day exhibition. For more exhibitor information, please contact Ms. Sophia Lu (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898).

