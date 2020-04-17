LiveWireNet and BVSD Expand ConnectMe Partnership

DENVER, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Wire Networks and the Boulder Valley School District are expanding a program that provides free broadband internet service to low income families in Boulder County.

ConnectMe (My Education) is a BVSD program that aims to eliminate the digital divide by bringing internet into the homes of students without adequate access. LiveWireNet and BVSD started a pilot program in 2016 to use wireless broadband technology to deliver service to families with students in the free or reduced lunch program in the school district.

The new agreement expands the pilot program from a few schools in Lafayette and Boulder Colorado to all of the schools in the district including the City of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, and towns of Erie, Nederland, and Superior.

About Live Wire Networks

LiveWireNet is a privately held broadband service provider that serves homes and businesses in the Colorado front range area. Headquartered in Denver, LiveWireNet focuses on providing great customer service and cost effective connections.

