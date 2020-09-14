LiveXLive Achieves Record Attendance And Ticket Sales For "Modern Drummer Festival 2020" Pay-Per-View Edition And Its Tribute To Iconic Drummer Neil Peart With Never Before Seen Footage

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and iconic drumming publisher Modern Drummer announced today that the "Modern Drummer Festival 2020" achieved record ticket sales for the live stream Pay-Per-View event, with prices starting at $12.99. The livestream provided a 25% increase in ticket sales for the festival and 4 times more attendees than their past live events.

Previously, Modern Drummer festivals spanned two days and 12 performances as compared to this year's single-day event which included 32 drummers in one three hour block.

"We at Modern Drummer, along with co-producer The M Network, are very grateful that the event was universally so well-received. Modern Drummer has received very positive feedback from literally thousands of people that watched the livestream show and couldn't believe how fast 3 hours went by!" said David Frangioni, Publisher of Modern Drummer. "Drummers and music-enthusiasts alike told us that this was the best online event that they have ever watched. We will be looking at online as a powerful format to deliver our future versions, or some portion, of the Festival."

LiveXLive and Modern Drummer are also offering video-on-demand viewing options for $12.99 available at LiveXLive.com until December 11, 2020. Fan donations and a portion of the proceeds will benefit brain research at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

For its first-ever livestream pay-per-view event, the Modern Drummer Festival 2020 featured never-before-seen footage of Neil Peart, as part of a tribute to the iconic drummer of the rock band Rush who passed away in early 2020. Peart was recognized with Modern Drummer's "Lifetime Achievement Award" and named as the inspiration for the "Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming" award coming in 2021, which provides one drummer the opportunity to win a year of drum lessons from a world-class drumming educator.

Fans also erupted with enthusiasm for Kristina Schiano, a YouTuber Influencer drummer and other next-generation drummers, including Jackson Daw and young drummers from School of Rock worldwide. Other special moments included Ringo Starr's surprise guest appearance and introduction of Gregg Bissonette along with some of Neil's closest friends providing never-before-seen video clips, photos and telling behind-the-scenes stories for the first time publicly.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Styx's Todd Sucherman, Rascal Flatts' Jim Riley, Def Leppard's Rick Allen, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Korn's Ray Luzier and many of rock's greatest drummers were among the 35+ performances at the festival. In addition, special guests included legendary drummers Carl Palmer, Carmine Appice, Cindy Blackman-Santana, Mike Protnoy, Keith Carlock, Danny Seraphine, Kristina Schiano, Gavin Harrison, Les DeMerle, Dom Famularo, Thomas Lang, Wyatt Stav, 66 Samus, Brian Tichy, Jason Bittner, Stewart Copeland, Nirada Michael-Walden, Eric Singer and Steve Smith.

"The Modern Drummer Festival 2020 brought the heart and soul of drumming to a livestream arena as superfans gathered to celebrate the late great Neil Peart. We're happy to have played a role in driving these kinds of record numbers and special moments for both artists and fans," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "We're leading the livestream Pay-Per-View category and can't wait to do more with Modern Drummer and similar festivals."

LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view ("PPV") tickets in over 121 countries at an average ticket price of $27 and with overall PPV ticket sales totaling over $1.2 million. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as K-Pop Star Wonho , Pitbull , Nelly , Jeremih and many more.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 81 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About Modern Drummer

Modern Drummer, founded by drummer Ron Spagnardi, who innovated how drums and the whole of drumming is celebrated, published its debut issue in January of 1977. In 1983 Spagnardi launched the Modern Drummer Book Division, and in 1987 the first Modern Drummer Festival debuted. "The world's most read drum magazine" is now owned by CEO/Publisher David Frangioni with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and a digital reach to millions of drummers.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

