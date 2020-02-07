LiveXLive Acquires React Presents, a Leading Electronic Dance Music Promoter with Nearly $15 Million in 2019 Revenue

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it has acquired React Presents, LLC ("RP"). RP is a leading producer and promoter of 250+ electronic dance music ("EDM") events, festivals, clubs, concerts and venues, including the Spring Awakening Festival held in Chicago, IL. During the calendar year ended December 31, 2019, RP generated approximately $15.0 million in revenue through ticket sales, sponsorship, merchandising, and other ancillary revenue. LiveXLive also reported fiscal third quarter financial results and an amendment to its senior debt agreement in a separate release.

"This is a transformative moment in the evolution of LiveXLive. We have quickly become a leading livestreaming and original music content platform with a large global audience and more than 820,000 paid subscribers. By acquiring this key asset in the EDM space, we added $15 million in revenues, expanded our audience reach with the addition of more than 250 programs and events, and continued to fill in our flywheel with event ownership and management. We have now increased the number of years that we own events and the hours of live content we're distributing. Most importantly, we are partnering directly with artists to turn superfans into subscribers, effectively providing brand new revenue streams for managers, bands, and labels by converting ticket sales into subscriptions," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive.

The acquisition will make LiveXLive one of the leading promoters of EDM festivals, concerts and events in the Midwest, including marquee EDM music festivals such as Spring Awakening, and Sunset Music Festival, as well as more than 250 club and venue shows per year.

"LiveXLive is creating a new music stack combining audio, video, social and live events into one end-to-end experience. This acquisition will create powerful cross-marketing opportunities based on direct access to a new pool of active music fans. Leveraging the built-in synergy of event and festival ownership, we anticipate significant growth in audience, subscribers, and original content offerings through expanded audience reach and tighter artist relationships," added Ellin.

Transaction Summary

LiveXLive acquired React Presents for a purchase price of $2.0 million funded with subordinated convertible note with a two-year term, 8% interest rate, and conversion price of $4.50 per share.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the acquisition is not expected to add significant revenue or be dilutive to contribution margin.

Conference Call and Webcast

LiveXLive will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these business updates on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST) DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: 844-746-0736 and INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: 412-317-0796. For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available until February 14, 2020. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. The replay passcode is: 10138521. An archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of LiveXLive's website at http://ir.livexlive.com/upcoming-events.

About React Presents

A full-service club, concert and festival promotion company based in Chicago, React Presents promotes more than 250 live music events a year and has sold millions of tickets since its inception. Their slate includes club shows, concerts and festivals and its marquee event, the Spring Awakening Festival, which is approaching its 10th year and one of the largest EDM festivals in the Midwest.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

