LiveXLive And Allied Esports Announce Plans For Music And Esports Battle Show

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: AESE), announced today plans to develop an entertainment program that merges live music and competitive gaming.

The new show concept will use Allied Esports' popular mobile esports entertainment facility, the HyperX Esports Truck, as the production studio and main stage as chart-topping artists, including Trippie Redd who has over 15 million social media followers will star in the pilot, and DJs face off in music-based battles and then drop the mic and pick up the controller for an intense gaming showdown. Battles will span different music genres and feature top talent from Rap, EDM and Hip Hop to Country, Latin and more. LiveXLive and Allied Esports will work together to integrate sponsors and advertisers into the show, creating branded twists and highlight-worthy moments, and generate further monetization opportunities that may include fan tipping, gifting, gamification and pay-per-view ticket sales. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

"We are bringing the two fastest-growing live entertainment categories together and unifying two distinct communities -- music fans and gaming fans," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "This newest collaboration with Allied Sports once again showcases our efforts to produce live entertainment experiences that connect brands and fans with artists and talent. Our 360-degree platform also enables us to amplify the promotion across all our various channels so that future brand partners get the best possible reach into our existing audience."

As part of the deal, LiveXLive will also produce ancillary content from the show for its streaming platform and will promote the format across its other existing original programs like LiveZone, Music Lives ON and the recent virtual Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020. In addition, Allied Esports event participants and audiences will have an opportunity to learn more about and become a subscriber to "LiveXLive Plus," LiveXLive's annual subscription service.

"There is an inherent and deep-rooted crossover between music and esports that needs to be celebrated in new ways to deliver fresh content and monetization opportunities to audiences and partners," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "We are excited to continue to work with LiveXLive to explore the creation of new experiences in this growing space and expand our esports entertainment influence."

This is the second collaboration between the two companies. Allied Esports and LiveXLive teamed up in August 2019 for a multi-year production deal utilizing the HyperX Esports Truck as a mobile studio at live music events nationwide, including in Las Vegas where American hip-hop artist 070 Shake performed and then joined the late rapper Juice WRLD in games of Mario Kart with fans.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports' facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports' properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Friday Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original programs like the Legend Series, Esport Superstars, Nation Vs. Nation and the Simon Cup.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports . Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of any such proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur;; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts:

Factory PR

212.941.9394

[email protected]

Brian Fisher

Allied Esports

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

