LiveXLive And Hard Rock International & Seminole Hard Rock Strike Multi-Year Strategic Partnership To Host And Sponsor LiveXLive Events, Kicking-Off With Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Franchise

The strategic partnership allows Hard Rock International to amplify and distribute these PPV events to select integrated resort and Hard Rock Cafe properties nationwide. Additionally, the brands will co-create and sell #SocialGloves merchandise that will play off of the iconic Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt. This new alliance will directly tap into LiveXLive's flywheel business model — listen, watch, attend, engage and transact -–and will be amplified by Hard Rock's global reach.

"There is no question that Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms will be an unprecedented entertainment event, and we jumped at the opportunity to present this pop culture phenomenon to the general public at Hard Rock Stadium," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We are beyond excited to partner with LiveXLive, Paul Cazers, and the talented YouTube and TikTok stars to create unique experiences and bring this event to the masses."

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented live PPV global entertainment event featuring a boxing competition pitting the world's largest social media stars from YouTube against the icons of TikTok. The main event will feature Austin McBroom, founder of The ACE Family , squaring off against TikTok star and teen idol Bryce Hall . The fight card will also feature matches with DDG , Deji , FaZe Jarvis , Michael Le , Nate Wyatt, Tanner Fox , Tayler Holder , and Vinnie Hacker.

The pop culture live event will also include a unique music festival from a star-studded lineup of today's hottest pop, Latin, country, and hip-hop stars.

Leading up to #SocialGloves, LiveXLive will bring its acclaimed LIVEZONE for exciting pre-event festivities at both the Hard Rock Stadium and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The LIVEZONE will feature live and on-demand programming including exclusive behind-the-scenes content, hosted interviews, musical performances, a red carpet, and much more. Fans attending will also have access to one-of-a-kind branded merchandise, culinary experiences, and meet & greets.

"This is an exciting moment for LiveXLive as we are launching Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, a new franchise that will transform how music, social influencers, and sports interact. We are thrilled to team up with the iconic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Stadium and Social Gloves for one of the world's biggest boxing and entertainment PPV events to date," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

Additional details on purchasing tickets, experiences, and merchandise (including unique event specific NFT's), and PPV viewership will be announced soon.

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is executive produced by social media visionary and elite Hollywood playmaker Paul Cazers and is represented by entertainment attorney Jason Ziven at Sanders Roberts, LLP.

"Hard Rock is the quintessential legacy entertainment destination and brand for live entertainment. Together, with LiveXLive, we're taking what a super-premium pop culture experience looks like to another level. Just when we didn't think the inaugural Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms could get any more epic, this partnership with Hard Rock changes everything. Globally, " said executive producer Paul Cazers.

LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind-the-scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, NFTs, and other event-exclusive perks. Past PPV events included top artists such as Pitbull , K-Pop sensation Monsta X , Wonho , Modern Drummer Festival , Darius Rucker, Trace Adkins , and others.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora'' style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, showcases A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com , call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

About Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020; an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

