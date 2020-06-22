LiveXLive And K-Pop Sensation Monsta X Announce Exclusive Live Stream Pay-Per-View Concert For Global Audience On July 25, 2020 In The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, announced today it will produce an international pay-per-view (PPV) event with global K-Pop sensation Monsta X. In collaboration with Starship Entertainment, LiveXLive will exclusively live stream the band's only full-length global performance scheduled for 2020.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m. KT. Ticket sales will kick off on June 26, 2020 on LiveXLive's site and apps, available at www.LiveXLive.com/monstax .

Monsta X is a South Korean K-Pop group formed through the reality survival show No.Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M. -- has over 14 million social followers and a passionate and super engaged fan base. Earlier this year, Monsta X, released its first English-language album "All About Luv' and also debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10. The album garnered rave reviews from NPR, ET, Variety, Access, AP, Forbes, Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, and TIME. They have sold out shows in Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater and Staples Arena in the United States.

LiveXLive and Monsta X will redefine the PPV experience by including unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. With prices starting at $19.99, the event is anticipated to be a milestone in the emerging PPV arena given the Monsta X's international following that reaches millions of devoted fans.

"We are so excited to play this one of a kind global concert with so many surprises for our fans - Monbebe," said the band. "We miss everyone so much and since we couldn't tour this year, we want to give you the opportunity to see us live and spend a few hours together. This is our message to the world, we are all one, and this is the time for Monbebe and people from all over the world to join us live at the same time, and bring new energy to the world."

The pay-per-view concert marks the first and only time Monsta X will perform this particular set list, combining both English-language and Korean-language songs. The event will feature never-before-seen choreographed routines as well as backstage footage, interviews and fan interaction. Monsta X last toured in the United States as part of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball and recently teamed up with Steve Aoki for the English-language collaboration "Play It Cool," which tallied 30 million-plus total streams, held a prominent spot on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and earned critical praise.

"We're thrilled to partner with Monsta X to exclusively produce and live stream this unique and cutting edge pay-per-view concert performance," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "Fans will be able to experience never before seen backstage activities as well personal interviews and interaction with the band."

Ellin added "PPV in digital music is about to explode and given our leadership position in delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand from the world's top artists and festivals it's only logical for us to lead the way in this emerging and exciting space."

Since it announced pay-per-view and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 10,000 tickets at an average ticket price of $20 and produced over 50 pay-per-view events with talent like Dispatch, Ripe, Mihali, Chromeo, James Petralli, Twiddle, Ani DiFranco's Long Time Gone, and nationally-known festival Live From Out There. LiveXLive's PPV initiative will drive a new revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveXLive via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales and sponsorship, enabling artists to go direct-to-consumer using LiveXLive's PPV platform.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the the SEC on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

