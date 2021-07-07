LiveXLive And Merchbar Ink Multi-Year Deal To Sell And Distribute Millions Of Products From Over 35,000 Artists Across LiveXLive And PodcastOne Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Merchbar , the official retailer of top musicians, providing a new way for fans to discover and buy products from their favorite artists, all while supporting artists, labels and the entire music ecosystem. This new partnership will expand the distribution and sourcing of products by LiveXLive's merchandising business unit, CPS, by giving it access to tap into over one million products from over 35,000 artists' licensed and/or manufactured on the Merchbar platform. The new online store will live on LiveXLive platforms and sell merchandise 24/7 from any artist whenever a customer interacts with content.

Products featured in the store will include apparel, vinyl, CDs, collections, posters, accessories and lots more from artists across all genres - EDM, Pop, Rock, Hard Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, Country and Jazz/Blues, as well from the Sports, TV/Movies and Broadway.

"With live music coming back strong and streaming continuing to be a part of festivals/concerts and events, our new partnership with Merchbar expands LiveXLive's offering as a one-stop platform to buy merchandise and further support our artists," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "Our overall flywheel experience - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact - provides subscribers and free users an even more in-depth retail and shopping experience through Merchbar."

Merchbar's platform, exclusive partnerships and existing integrations, seamlessly power its functionality. Products represent a rich mix provided by the world's top labels and merch companies, Merchbar's own manufacturing and fulfillment network, as well as hundreds of independent artists and merch operations.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Sling, Roku and STIRR.

