LiveXLive And PodcastOne Team Up For First Global Vodcast Network Combining Audio And Live Streaming

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and PodcastOne, announced today another music-comedy Vodcast (video podcast) special with Adam Carolla as part of the "The Adam Carolla Show Live" taking place in Nashville June 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

The announcement follows the record-setting viewership of 1.1 million streams for LiveXLive and PodcastOne's first Vodcast with Adam Carolla in Houston on May 23, 2020 . That event combined an in-person live comedy show with music performances in a unique approach similar to a late-night variety talk show.

"We're building franchise formats that have long-term audience and revenue value - from Music Lives and Music Lives ON to LiveZone, and now these video podcasts with Adam Carolla and PodcastOne," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "Our first event with Adam was a terrific success and we're excited to bring another entertaining live music-comedy show to fans worldwide. We're also currently exploring other similar video podcasts with celebrity names in art, pop culture, Esports and food."

The comedian and podcast host brings his world-famous Adam Carolla Show from PodcastOne and improvised stand-up comedy set to Nashville on June 13, where he will be appearing before a live ticketed crowd at Zanies Comedy Club as it celebrates its re-opening. John Rich from Big and Rich and Fox Nation is confirmed to perform live. Appearing alongside Carolla will be Nashville resident and fellow PodcastOne host and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, whose 'Off the Vine' pod is consistently one of the top female-focused shows.

LiveXLive will power the live stream and distribute the event across its own channels, mobile and smart TV apps and social media. The on-demand version of the Vodcast will also be available on the PodcastOne platform at www.podcastone.com. The show will also air as part of Carolla's daily podcast "The Adam Carolla Show" , which receives 30 million downloads per month on PodcastOne.

"New content, multi-platform digital distribution and major events like this are exactly why this Vodcast partnership works. Using the digital landscape to provide ever-increasing opportunities for consumers, content providers and advertisers is the prescription for massive growth and success," said Norm Pattiz, Executive Chairman of PodcastOne.

On May 23, 2020 at the Houston Improv, comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla made history with the first-ever live vodcast (video podcast) of the Adam Carolla Show podcast and current live comedy tour "Adam Carolla is Unprepared". The event, produced and distributed by LiveXLive and PodcastOne, marked the first collaboration between the two companies in anticipation of the planned LiveXLive acquisition of PodcastOne.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, ( www.PodcastOne.com ) the nation's leading advertiser-supported podcast network, was founded by Norman Pattiz, founder of radio-giant Westwood One. The network currently hosts more than 300 of today's most popular podcasts [MZ: podcasters?], including Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dan Patrick, A&E's Cold Case, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Scheana Shay, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Jim Harbaugh, Ladygang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, Barbara Boxer and hundreds more.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

