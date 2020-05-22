LiveXLive and PodcastOne Team with Adam Carolla to Combine Stand-Up Comedy with Musical Performances in Live Streamed Video Podcast

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, and PodcastOne, a leading subscription and advertiser-supported podcast network, announced today a first-of-its-kind live streamed and video podcast format combining stand-up comedy with musical performances in collaboration with Adam Carolla -- a Guiness World Record holder for "most downloaded podcast".

The collaboration showcases how LiveXLive, which recently announced plans to acquire PodcastOne, stands to pioneer new talent and artist-first franchise formats that combine both live stream entertainment and on-demand podcast listening.

Adam Carolla will host the Vodcast (video podcast) special live from the Houston Improv in Texas on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET as part of the "ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED" stand-up comedy tour. With musical performances by one of Adam's favorite artists Graham Parker of the British band Graham Parker & the Rumou r as well as John Hiatt, and a special appearance from Texas Congressional Representative Dan Crenshaw, the live stream event brings music and comedy under one roof to benefit the Houston Food Bank. Graham Parker will be performing from London.

"This unique collaboration with Adam Carolla is a preview of how we plan to drive viewership by cross-pollinating our live music and podcast business platforms around talent-first opportunities that excite both consumers and advertisers," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive.

LiveXLive's proprietary technology and creative production team will blend the live streams from Houston and London into one live event. Viewers can tune in live on Saturday on LiveXLive's platforms and PodcastOne.com and can later watch a replay on-demand. The show will also air on Monday, May 25th, as part of Carolla's daily podcast "The Adam Carolla Show" , which receives 30 million downloads per month and has been featured in Fast Company Magazine, Entrepreneur, The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

"The ink isn't even dry on the acquisition agreement and we're already jointly doing things that have never been done before," said PodcastOne's founder and Executive Chairman Norman Pattiz. "Our respective teams are energized to work towards creating an incredibly robust digital platform that provides artists, customers, advertisers and sponsors with the opportunity to be part of this unique experience."

LiveXLive recently announced its entrance into the fast growing podcast industry with an agreement to acquire PodcastOne, which is expected to close in June 2020. PodcastOne generates over 2.1 billion downloads annually and produces over 350 episodes per week. In addition to "The Adam Carolla Show", PodcastOne's library of over 300 podcasts includes shows from Dave Portnoy, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ray Lewis, Shaquille O'Neal, Tip "T.I." Harris, Dr. Drew, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Mike Tyson, Rich Eisen and many more.

The anticipated PodcastOne acquisition will bring significant opportunity for LiveXLive and PodcastOne to cross-sell and cross-promote subscribers, advertisers, and sponsors, as well as provide their collective artists and on-air talent with one expanded platform to increase their social media and online presence.

LiveXLive's unique offering of audio streaming, podcasts, live streaming, and on-demand video provides artists with an end-to-end music platform for creating, curating, promoting, and distributing content, while gaining valuable data & insights and new monetization opportunities from their social media followers, viewers and performances.

All live performances are simulcast on LiveXLive's site, apps, linear and social media channels and distribution network. LiveXLive has already streamed over 1,000 artists since January 2020, as compared to 300 artists in total for 2019.

"ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED" is Carolla's most recent stand-up comedy tour in which he improvises a brand-new act nightly based on one-word audience suggestions pulled at random.

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Amassing more than 2.1 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Autumn Calabrese, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather and Terry Dubrow, LadyGang, Trisha Paytas, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norman Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.podcastone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

