LiveXLive and Porsche Cars North America Present: Stay Driven With Porsche Series December 3rd - 17th on Thursdays

The series will be celebrating female empowerment and inspiring young drivers to get out on the road and explore. The franchise series "LiveXLive Presents" will be livestreamed on the LiveXLive platform and its social media channels on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, with each episode featuring a different up-and-coming musical artist. The artists will be interacting with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and each episode will feature artist interviews and questions inspired by Porsche's "Stay Driven" campaign.

Prior to the livestreams, fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a VIP digital meet-and-greet with each of the three featured artists where three winners (one for each artist) will be selected.

"LiveXLive is thrilled to team up with Porsche to bring the power of our brands together to showcase emerging artists and provide engaging music content across our platforms to millions of music fans across the country," said Jason Miller, Global Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships of LiveXLive.

"Like the thrill of driving a Porsche sports car, live music is a source of inspiration for many to follow their dreams," said Pedro Mota, VP of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America. "Porsche is excited to collaborate with the LiveXLive series to showcase our first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, in this virtual experience that's sure to captivate viewers."

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 95 million times.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

