LiveXLive Announced As Streaming Distribution Partner For Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented By LendingTree; Celebrating Local Restaurants Across America During A Free Live Stream Event On June 12, 7:00 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it will simulcast Guy Fieri's -, chef, restauranter, and Emmy-Award Winning TV host - forthcoming Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree.

In conjunction with Medium Rare (Webby-Award winning producer of The SHAQ Bowl & Black Entrepreneurs Day), Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree is a primetime special with the goal of inspiring and empowering the next generation of restaurant owners. As the restaurant industry was amongst the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Guy's Restaurant Reboot is ready to celebrate the return of dining in an all-new innovative format. With an incredible group of celebrities coming together to benefit the restaurant industry and over $300,000 in grants raised for Guy to distribute during the live show, Guy's Restaurant Reboot is set to be one of the largest culinary events of all-time.

The one-of-a-kind historic free livestream will take place on June 12, beginning at 7:00 PM ET from the Culinary Institute of America, Copia location in Napa, CA. Viewers can watch the event on Facebook via Guy Fieri's Facebook page . Co-hosted by Chef Antonia Lofaso, the stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive and across more than 20 other platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and can be viewed at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.

"We are proud to partner with Guy Fieri for his Restaurant Reboot. LiveXLive has been committed to working with all artists, be it musicians, chefs, music venues and restaurants, to raise money and call attention to the devastating impact the pandemic had on these industries," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

Guy's Restaurant Reboot will include Behind The Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn, featuring Guy Fieri in roundtable discussions with culinary icons including José Andres, Marcus Samuelsson, Cat Cora, Jon Taffer, Buddy Valastro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, and Matthew Kenney. In addition, the event will feature Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi, as part of the cola brand's newest campaign #BetterwithPepsi, which celebrates the unapologetic love of Pepsi and food. Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Wale, Adriana Lima, and Kane Brown will team up with Pepsi to create mouthwatering "Off The Hook" menu items with their favorite local restaurants, all of which are Pepsi partners. To drive support to these restaurants, all Off The Hook Celebrity creations will be perfectly paired with a Pepsi and will be available for purchase in-store and exclusively delivered via Grubhub. To really get the celebration going, Guy recruited Old Dominion and Diplo for some flavorful music performances!

The event will provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of restaurant owners as well as $300,000 in bottom-line financial support via the "We Build Restaurants Grant." Created in partnership between Guy Fieri and The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation & California Restaurant Foundation, the grants will be distributed to eleven winners live on the show, generously funded by the event's founding partners: LendingTree, Pepsi, SpotOn, AT&T, Grubhub, Cascade, Dawn, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Conagra, Thermomix, and Thomasville.

A recent LendingTree survey found that half of Americans said a restaurant they loved has gone out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a tough year for the industry, LendingTree is committed to helping current restaurants bounce back while inspiring future businesses.

Doug Lebda, LendingTree Founder & CEO, commented, "Restaurants are not only a driving force for the American economy, but they help to fulfill the human need for connection and serve as a gathering place for families and friends. The restaurant industry has no doubt been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and Americans have really felt the absence in their everyday lives. LendingTree is honored to be part of Guy's Restaurant Reboot and to help support the culinary entrepreneurs who want to bring friends and families together over a shared meal."

Guy's Restaurant Reboot Show Segments:

Behind the Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn (José Andres, Marcus Samuelsson , Cat Cora, Jon Taffer , Buddy Valastro , Alex Guarnaschelli , Robert Irvine , Matthew Kenney )

, Cat Cora, , , , , ) Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi ( Shaquille O'Neal , Rob Gronkowski , Wale, Adriana Lima , and Kane Brown )

, , Wale, , and ) Superstar Musical Performances ( Old Dominion & Diplo)

& Diplo) Help Rebuild Restaurants Grants

Remembering Roots Presented By LendingTree

#BetterwithPepsi Live from the Pepsi Backyard

Unlimited Connections Presented By AT&T Business

Wash it Up Presented By Dawn & Cascade

We Serve Restaurants Presented By Grubhub

Ready, Set, Eat! Presented By Gardein, Bird's Eye and Duncan Hines

Twisted Tea-Mates Presented By Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea

Cookidoo Presented By Thermomix

The partnership will tap into LiveXLive's flywheel business model - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact.

LiveXLive's platforms in live streaming, streaming radio, podcast and vodcasts, original programming and publishing provide rising artists with incredible exposure early on in their careers. LiveXLive's livestreams, festivals and pay-per-view concerts afford artists the critical mass of viewers and listeners; establishing the platform as a must stop on rising talent's exposure to audiences.

About Medium Rare

Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with athletes, celebrities, and brands to build iconic media properties. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of Webby Award winning brands including: The SHAQ Bowl, Shaq's Fun House, Daymond John Presents Black Entrepreneurs Day, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, Gronk Beach, SHAQ vs GRONK, and more. Medium Rare was founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who were recently named to the Forbes 30U30 list and Pollstar's Next Gen Impact list.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts:

Aileen Budow | [email protected] | 917.842.9653

Lynda Dorf | [email protected] | 424.645.4620

Brittany Bowen | [email protected] | 614.226.9542

LiveXLive IR Contact:

[email protected] | 310.601.2505

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

