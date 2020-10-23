LiveXLive Announces Partnership With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' REVOLT TV For A Virtual 3-Day Streaming Event, REVOLT Summit x AT&T On October 23-25

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive") , a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, announced today that it has partnered with REVOLT TV to livestream its annual 3-day free REVOLT Summit x AT&T event on October 23-25, bringing together the biggest names in Hip-Hop and culture, including rappers and culture curators DaBaby, Killer Mike, Saweetie and Tyga. This event will be live streamed across the LiveXLive platform.

In response to the pandemic, the virtual event and content series will continue the REVOLT Summit tradition of creating viral, cultural moments with the young, Black, and vocal audience at the center of history-making events, instilling the idea that "The World is Yours." Panel conversations and workshops are set to explore the topics that are most relevant to the young Black artists and leaders of today.

"LiveXLive is honored to be working with REVOLT on this event supporting up and coming Black entrepreneurs," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "The programming, hosts and performances are something that we need now more than ever during the state of today's world."

"Although this moment has caused a lot of uncertainty, it has also presented an opportunity for the next generation of young leaders to make notable shifts, develop smarter ideas and be proactive in designing the future," said Detavio Samuels, COO REVOLT Media & TV. "With this year's Summit being both free and virtual, we are inviting a global audience to engage in conversations that truly drive culture forward with some of the most respected names in Hip-Hop."

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and virtual events worldwide. Its platform features a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs and original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Already in 2020, LiveXLive has delivered over 90 million livestream views. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV. LiveXLive also owns and operates a leading podcast platform, PodcastOne, a live events business, and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising and livestreaming services.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is a leading global platform for development, distribution and livestream of content. Featuring on-demand audio, video, podcast music, comedy, and pop culture content. LiveXLive, has streamed performances of more than 1400 artists since January 2020, becoming the go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, delivering artists and superfans the best of streaming audio and video content. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs, in addition to the LiveXLive app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. LiveXLive is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube and on the LiveXLive app.

ABOUT REVOLT MEDIA & TV

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms DIRECTV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For More Information:

LiveXLive Contact

The Rose Group

424.645.4620

[email protected]

949.525.8369

[email protected]

IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

REVOLT Contact:

Angela B. Turner

323.493.2935

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

