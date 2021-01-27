LiveXLive Chairman And CEO Robert Ellin And Adam Carolla, Comedian And Star Podcaster, Scheduled To Appear On Fox Business' Varney & Co On Wednesday, January 27, At 10:30 AM ET/ 7:30 AM PT

Robert Ellin is scheduled to appear on the Fox Business Network's show, Varney & Co Tweet this

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture, podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities since the COVID-19 pandemic, including Pitbull, Billy Joel, Wiz Khalifa, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Buffett, Kygo, OneRepublic, Sofi Tukker, Wonho and the Zac Brown Band.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovich, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

