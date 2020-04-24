LiveXLive Continues Partnership With iHeartMedia To Stream Elvis Duran's 'Stay At Home Ball' With An All-Star Roster Of 50+ Appearances & Performers Including Bebe Rexha, Kesha, Lewis Capaldi, Thomas Rhett Benefiting Project C.U.R.E

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive" or the "Company"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it will stream Elvis Duran's 'Stay At Home Ball' featuring 50+ appearances and performances on Friday, April 24th from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT benefiting Project C.U.R.E. After the success of LiveXLive's 'Music Lives' 48-hour nonstop global music digital festival and its co-stream of Global Citizen and World Health Organization's "One World: Together At Home" special LiveXLive has become a must-stop for partners looking to live stream mini-festivals. The company continues the momentum by partnering with iHeartMedia and Elvis Duran to bring an all-star roster of performers to LiveXLive's streaming platform for fans across the globe.

"It's our goal to host and co-stream as many live events as we can to support artists, fans, and charitable organizations helping the frontline workers and those impacted negatively during this time," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with iHeartMedia and to Elvis Duran for pulling together such a great event."

Over the course of 3 days, LiveXLive streamed an immersive experience for 'Music Lives' in over 179 countries, reaching historic highs for the company with nearly 50 million worldwide views and a groundbreaking 3 billion video views for "#MusicLives" on TikTok. LiveXLive continues to bring artists of all calibers and genres together to perform from their homes to yours.

Artists confirmed to perform at Elvis Duran's 'Stay At Home Ball' include Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Pete Wentz, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Bryce Vine, Kesha, Thomas Rhett, JoJo, Train and more. All performances will be simulcasted on LiveXLive's site, apps, linear channel and select social media accounts. The event will benefit Project C.U.R.E, a non-profit relief organization supporting local healthcare systems in the U.S., including donations to hospitals, EMS and governments.

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated by people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

