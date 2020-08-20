LiveXLive Continues To Expand Pay-Per-View Events With Modern Drummer And A Tribute To Iconic Drummer Neil Peart For 20th Annual Modern Drummer Festival 2020

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with global publisher Modern Drummer to pay tribute to Neil Peart and drumming talent worldwide during the Modern Drummer Festival 2020, the twentieth annual edition of the festival. The Pay-Per-View event will take place on September 12, 2020, produced and distributed by LiveXLive. Tickets go on sale on August 26, 2020 with packages starting at just $14.99. VIP and Special-Offer Bundles will include merchandise, tickets, subscription to LiveXLive and Modern Drummer.

Featuring a tribute to the late and great drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in January, the line up for Modern Drummer Festival 2020 includes Cindy Blackman-Santana, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Thomas Lang, Alex Gonzalez (Manå), Jim Riley (Rascal Flatts), Danny Seraphine, Dom Famularo, Carmine Appice, Keith Carlock, Todd Sucherman (Styx), Kenny Aronoff, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr), Ray Luzier (Korn) and Kristina Schiano, with many more to be announced soon. The festival will also feature special appearances by Carl Palmer, Eric Singer (Kiss), Mike Portnoy, Eric Leiderman (Seth Meyers Late Show), Les DeMerle, Brian Tichy, Jason Bittner, Don Lombardi, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Jonathan Moffett, Wyatt Stav and 66 Samus. Collectively, performers and guests reach over 150 million fans on social media. Modern Drummer reaches hundreds of thousands of subscribers and a digital reach to millions of drummers.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, School of Rock, DW & Drum Channel are on board as festival partners to provide exclusive content, giveaways and special guests.

"Modern Drummer turns 45 next year and through more than 40 of them, we formed a close and unique collaboration with the one and only, Neil Peart. Neil even gave away his iconic candy apple red kit to a Modern Drummer reader in the 80's via mail-in letters chosen personally by Peart himself! It was without question that as Modern Drummer celebrates our twentieth festival, we are honoring Neil with a fitting tribute from some of his closest friends as well as world-class drummers that he inspired. The Modern Drummer Festival is a celebration of drums, drumming and drummers worldwide. This year will be the first year that everyone can attend as our capacity just went into the Hemispheres!" said David Frangioni, CEO and Publisher of Modern Drummer Publications.

"As Modern Drummer celebrates its twentieth year, the world lost a great talent this January when Neil Peart passed on, adding to the list of heartbreaking events in 2020," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "We get to support Modern Drummer Festival 2020 in not only celebrating Neil, but celebrating drumming talent worldwide and paying homage to these artists with our global village filled with fellow music-lovers."

LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view ("PPV") tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27 and with overall ticket sales totaling $850,000. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, -and the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull, Nelly , Jeremih and many more.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 81 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About Modern Drummer

Modern Drummer, founded by drummer Ron Spagnardi, who innovated how drums and the whole of drumming is celebrated, published its debut issue in January of 1977. In 1983 Spagnardi launched the Modern Drummer Book Division, and in 1987 the first Modern Drummer Festival debuted. "The world's most read drum magazine" is now owned by CEO/Publisher David Frangioni with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and a digital reach to millions of drummers.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

For LiveXLive: Factory PR

212.941.9394

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

