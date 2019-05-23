LiveXLive Expands Original Programming With New Podcast Category

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that LiveXLive platform's primary navigation will include an original podcast category. Launching on Friday, May 24, 2019, the podcasts feature exclusive interviews, storytelling, music, commentary, comedy, news and pop culture coverage.

"As our subscriber base has continued to grow, we have focused on developing content that will appeal to and engage a diverse audience," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "With the introduction of a dedicated podcast category, the LiveXLive platform offers a new opportunity for discovery while uniting listeners around shared interests."

The initial podcasts include "My Turning Point" (conversations with the biggest names in music about the moment that changed their life and set them on their path to music stardom, hosted by journalist Steve Baltin), "The Chop Chop" (exclusive in-studio interviews with emerging hip hop artists), "Slacker Stories" (featuring "chapters" related to various pop culture subjects), "Goes to Eleven" (musicians ranging from Kelly Clarkson to Maxwell and Vince Gill tell the stories behind their biggest influences), "Sample City" (a deep dive into how songs are constructed out of the riffs and hooks of other songs), and "The Weekly Comedy Thing" (curated by John McDermott — the architect of "Blue Collar Radio" and "Comedy Central Radio" — providing a weekly look the world of comedy).

Offered as a freemium for LiveXLive subscribers, the podcasts are available on-demand.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

