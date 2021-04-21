LiveXLive Expands The Snubbys™ Franchise With Special Oscars® "Inconsideration" Event

LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that its original hit franchise, The Snubbys, is expanding and taking on the Oscars®. Hosted by comedian and Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, The Snubbys: Oscars® Edition, will be a night of laughs, surprises, and tributes to a chosen few, including Tom Hanks, Jodie Foster, and Spike Lee - who deserved but did not receive nominations. It will also feature a parody of the Oscars® "In Memoriam'' segment that highlights those great film stars that have "snubbed death" this year. The #Snubbys will premiere on Friday, April 23 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on the LiveXLive platform.

The Snubbys: Oscars® Edition will bring fans together to celebrate some of their favorite actors in a fun and lighthearted way. Filmed atop of a double-decker sightseeing bus with a live audience and keyboardist, host Jeff Ross explores why these wrongs occurred and treats fans to an epic sing-a-long about this year's Snubbys honorees. Before taking the show on the road, Ross, dressed in black-tie, struts down a red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard to speak with fans on the street (and from a distance) about movies and this year's Oscars® nominations. Also, fan commentary and participation will highlight the epic actors snubbed. The #Snubbys and Ross remind us that it's okay to try our best and still come up short.

"I love The Snubbys. Besides fun jokes about the films, it's a pat on the back to all the underdogs in the world who deserve more recognition than they get," said Ross. "Hollywood had a rough year. Movie theaters were closed and the nominated films are all depressing. So it's my job to do what no host has done before… make fun of Tom Hanks."

"We are excited to once again partner with the comedic genius of Jeff Ross," stated LiveXLive's President, Dermot McCormack. "The success of our inaugural Snubbys event proved our fans have an appetite for this content and want us to right the numerous pop culture wrongs. We look forward to launching more expansions of The Snubbys franchise."

The Snubbys: Oscars® Edition follows the inaugural Snubbys event, which aired in January 2021 as an homage to the artists snubbed during the Music Awards season. Hosted by Jeff Ross, the first special garnered over 1.3 million global streams.

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

OSCAR(s)® is a registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ("Academy"). LiveXLive is not affiliated with, nor endorsed by, the Academy.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

