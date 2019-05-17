LiveXLive Launches New App Today

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced the launch of a redesigned app that brings livestreams from more than 35 global music festivals together with millions of recorded songs and hundreds of curated radio stations. Combining Slacker's pioneering personalization and LiveXLive's industry-leading livestreaming expertise, the new app offers one-touch access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content.

"The redesigned app allows music fans to access the best in live music events and recorded music anywhere, from their cars to their homes, furthering our mission to unify bands, brands and fans all over the world," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive.

"Our goal is to create the ultimate personalized video, audio and social destination for music fans, with unparalleled access to the artists," said Tad Ro, Head of Product for LiveXLive. "The new app enhances the audio and video experience through features such as multiple live channels for live video broadcasts with multi-view perspectives of stages, vertical edge-to-edge video, a dynamic video player to support both livestreams and video on-demand playback, and the Slacker-powered music service that's uniquely based on data-informed, human curation for streaming music stations."

Launching today, to coincide with LiveXLive's coverage of EDC Las Vegas and the Hangout Music Festival, the new LiveXLive app can be downloaded for iOS and Android devices, free of charge. Premium subscriptions include more than 100 on demand advertising-free live performances and more than forty live music events, as well as original music, pop culture, and episodic content, special live events, and expertly curated audio stations with unlimited skips.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on music. The Company operates LiveXLive one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

