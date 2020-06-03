LiveXLive Media to Present at Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following event:

Alliance Global Partners Tech Talk Feat. LIVX

Date and Time: Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8:00am PT

Format: Fireside Chat *

* A registration link for the presentation will be available under the "Events" section of LiveXLive's investor relations website at http://ir.livexlive.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

