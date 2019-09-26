LiveXLive Media to Present at B.Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 3, 2019
Sep 26, 2019, 08:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conference:
B.Riley Consumer & Media Conference
Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Location: Sofitel Hotel, New York, NY
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.
