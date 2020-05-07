LiveXLive Media to Present at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conference:

Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:30am PT

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium live streams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, the Company produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.4 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. The Company also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

