LiveXLive Media to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following events:

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am PT *

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Virtual Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:15am PT *

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Virtual Conference

Date and Time: Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:00pm PT

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

* A webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events" section of LiveXLive's investor relations website at http://ir.livexlive.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

