LiveXLive Partners With Award-Winning Country Artist Zac Brown Band For Charity Live Stream Benefitting Camp Southern Ground

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, today announced "4th With The Family" with Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band. "4th With The Family", a free live stream performance benefitting Zac Brown's nonprofit passion project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs, will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET to kick off the July 4th weekend.

"Zac Brown Band is a legend and we are honored to partner with them and Camp Southern Ground to raise funds for veterans this July 4th," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "Zac Brown Band joins a lineup of performances that tap unique audiences across all genres worldwide and we're committed to giving any artist, in any genre a platform to reach their fans directly and anywhere in the world."

"4th With The Family" will feature a brand new acoustic set honoring our nation's veterans. LiveXLive will power the wide distribution of the show across its own site, apps and social channels as well as Zac Brown Band's YouTube and Facebook channels. Zac Brown Band's music has earned more than 4 billion streams, to date.

"4th With The Family" is made possible by presenting sponsor EarthLink; sponsors Lovesac and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund; and supporters Goldman Sachs, Z Alexander Brown and Republic National Distributing Company. To watch the live stream visit: www.livexlive.com/live-events

"We are so proud to present this live stream. Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and well-being of our veterans," said Zac Brown, founder of Camp Southern Ground. "All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community."

"4th With The Family" is completely free to all those who tune in and will raise awareness and funds for Camp Southern Ground's two Warrior programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, which care for the health and wellbeing of veterans while providing the necessary support in their transition to life after service. Both programs are provided at no cost to veterans. Donations will be accepted up to and during the event, and donors will have the opportunity for a special on-screen shout-out during the livestream.

In addition to supporting a great cause, fans will experience Zac Brown Band performing for the first time since their Spring 2020 "The Owl Tour" was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can expect an all-new live stream acoustic set available to enjoy for free for the first time. Radio.com recently called Zac Brown Band "one of the best live shows in the world."

LiveXLive has also become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed over 1000 events including a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel and Jennifer Lopez.

About Camp Southern Ground:

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to supporting veterans. Warrior Week, their signature workforce and wellness transition program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Both programs are provided at no cost to veterans. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more.

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, has achieved 15 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

Zac Brown Band has headlined 7 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

