LiveXLive Partners With Globally-Recognized DJ Kygo And Palm Tree Crew To Live Stream Golden Hour Festival And Debut Performance For Kygo's Third Studio Album "Golden Hour"

Kygo will perform his third studio album Golden Hour, which drops the same day, in its entirety for the very first time to a global audience. This will be a multi-faceted stream that provides the audience with cross-cultural experiences with a unique look as each artist will be streaming from separate locations: DJ Kygo and Alan Walker from Bergen, Norway, Zac Brown from Southern Atlanta, Chelsea Cutler from Connecticut, Jimmy Buffett from Malibu and OneRepublic in a venue in Los Angeles.

LiveXLive will also simulcast the special event across its OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV, desktop and mobile/tablet. Viewers can tune into the event, chat and mash by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page .

"We're empowering artists to reach a worldwide audience across platforms during a time when that would otherwise not be possible," said LiveXLive President Dermot McCormack. "These events not only add to our extensive library, but also provide great value to our paid subscribers who gain access to these unique live stream moments."

The Golden Hour Festival will include additional performances:

Music by Alan Walker , Jimmy Buffett , OneRepublic and Zac Brown , as well as Chelsea Cutler , Haux , Oh Wonder , Rhys Lewis and Sandro Cavazza .

, , and as well as , , , and . Guided meditation led by Jesse Israel of The Big Quiet in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Magic show performed by magician Julius Dein .

Celebrated tattoo artist Dr. Woo will design exclusive merchandise for the Golden Hour Festival. All net proceeds from items bought will be donated to the Woo x Baby2Baby project.

The Golden Hour Festiva l will also support Baby2Baby, Crew Nation and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund through YouTube and SMS donations from viewers.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. Since January 2020, the company has already streamed over 1,000 artists as compared to 300 artists in total for 2019.

Kygo's Golden Hour will be released on May 29 via Sony Music International/Ultra Records/RCA Records. See complete album tracklisting below:



1. The Truth w/ Valerie Broussard

2. Lose Somebody w/ OneRepublic

3. Feels Like Forever w/ Jamie N Commons

4. Freedom w/ Zak Abel

5. Beautiful w/ Sandro Cavazza

6. To Die For w/ St. Lundi

7. Broken Glass w/ Kim Petras

8. How Would I Know w/ Oh Wonder

9. Could You Love Me w/ Dreamlab

10. Higher Love w/ Whitney Houston

11. I'll Wait w/ Sasha Sloan

12. Don't Give Up On Love w/ Sam Tinnesz

13. Say You Will w/ Patrick Droney and Petey

14. Follow w/ Joe Janiak

15. Like It Is w/ Zara Larsson and Tyga

16. Someday w/ Zac Brown

17. Hurting w/ Rhys Lewis

18. Only Us w/ Haux

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5.3 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

About Kygo

Whether behind the piano in his studio or headlining a sold-out festival, Kygo quietly reaffirms his status as a prodigious talent, forward-thinking producer, dynamic DJ, and influential global superstar. The Norwegian musician born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll first introduced himself in 2013 and quietly became one of the most ubiquitous hitmakers in the world. Amassing 15 billion cumulative global audio and video streams and 3.3 billion YouTube views by 2020, he has broken numerous streaming records. He emerged as Spotify's "Breakout Artist of 2015" powered by "Firestone" [feat Conrad Sewell] and "Stole the Show" [feat. Parson James]—certified gold or platinum in sixteen countries. These smashes cemented him as "the fastest artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify." In the wake of his chart-topping 2016 full-length debut Cloud Nine, he delivered memorable performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Plus, he notably performed "Carry Me" during the Closing Ceremony of the Rio Olympics.

In 2017, he earned one of his biggest hits with the multiplatinum "It Ain't Me" [feat. Selena Gomez], going Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and clocking nearly 1 billion Spotify streams. He maintained his momentum on the Stargazing EP and second album, Kids In Love. The ensuing Kids In Love Tour canvased four continents and sold out arenas. He ignited "Remind Me To Forget" [feat. Miguel] with 812 million total combined streams and views. Other collaborations include mega-hits with U2, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, and Chelsea Cutler. He has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.

In 2019, Kygo unleashed "Higher Love" with Whitney Houston and generated another 1 billion combined streams and views in addition to leaving his imprint on a classic. He heralded his 2020 third full-length album Golden Hour [Sony Music International/Ultra Records/RCA Records] with the anthems "Like It Is" [with Zara Larsson & Tyga] and "I'll Wait" [with Sasha Sloan]. Now, Golden Hour signals Kygo's brightest moment yet.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveXLive Media Contact:

Factory PR

212.941.9934

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

Kygo Press Contacts:

DPR

Carleen Donovan

[email protected]

Amanda Brophy

[email protected]

RCA Records

Jamie Abzug

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com/

