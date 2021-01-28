LiveXLive Partners With Seminole Hard Rock For An Exclusive Pay-Per-View Live Stream Music Event On Big Game Weekend

LiveXLive's streaming PPV event, which is presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, will include solo and collaborative performances by CMA's 2020 Artist of the Year nominee, Jimmie Allen, and Matt Stell, Chris Bandi and Matt Thomas from the band Parmalee. This country music celebration will kick off with LiveZone , LiveXLive's highly acclaimed weekly news franchise program with Adam Carolla as the special guest host. Carolla will also be doing a special edition of "The Adam Carolla Show" vodcast.

In addition to the concert, LiveXLive, will be streaming a special short documentary on music and its impact on The Big Game's infamous halftime shows throughout the years.

Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive stated, "America's passion for football culminates annually with the Big Game, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this celebration with our Seminole Hard Rock partner. Great artists, great location and great music continues our legacies in connecting people to live musical performances."

"Our mission at Hard Rock is to create authentic experiences that rock," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Seminole Hard Rock and Hard Rock International. "We are thrilled to partner with LiveXLive on this virtual event, which will offer fans from around the globe the opportunity to safely enjoy an incredible music experience featuring four extraordinary entertainers."

LiveXLive's livestream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the property offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers ten restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, an elevated arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020; an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #music lives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive

Forward-Looking Statements

